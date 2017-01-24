Melbourne Bourke St killer 'monitored by police for hours'

By Kate Darvall For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 23:29 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 23:32 EST, 23 January 2017

Police had been monitoring Melbourne rampage driver Dimitrious Gargasoulas for hours and had several opportunities to ram his car and stop him before he allegedly ploughed into 37 people killing five.

Police reveal they had seven or eight opportunities to intercept the maroon Holden Commodore but were directed to call the pursuit off, the Police Association secretary said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ron Iddles said police believed they could have safely intercepted and rammed the vehicle, but all attempts were called off because of risk to public safety.

Wreckage of the Holden Commodore used in the rampage which killed five people in Melbourne on Friday

Bourke Street in Melbourne is pictured from above as police fire shots at the maroon Holden Commodore shortly after the massacre

Mr Iddles said the accused driver was stuck in congested traffic on Chapel Street between 10am and 11.30am, just two hours before he allegedly went on the crazed rampage.

'It couldn't move. That's the appropriate time to take a car out,' Senior Sergeant Iddles told The Age.

The pursuit of accused driver Gargagoulas' car was called off hours before he reached Bourke Street, where he is accused of mowing down pedestrians, killing five and injuring 32 others.

The vehicle was filmed doing 'donuts' in Melbourne's centre before mowing down pedestrians

Melbourne man Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas is accused of driving the car which was filmed ploughing through Bourke Street on Friday

Dimitrious Gargasoulas (pictured) was charged with five counts of murder on Monday

Chief commissioner Graham Ashton (pictured)

Police armed with guns and tasters tried to intercept Gargagoulas about 11.30am on Friday after he allegedly stabbed his brother and took his girlfriend hostage, but called it off due to his dangerous driving.

He was filmed allegedly ploughing through pedestrians just two hours later at 1.30pm.

Gargagoulas was charged with five counts of murder on Monday.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said police were so close to intercepting the car that at one point it was surrounded.

But Mr Ashton said he supported decisions the police made on Friday.

'You're in a position where you have to make those calls and make them in your best judgement. And certainly these officers, everything tells me, they're making decisions at the time in what's best for the community,' he told radio station 3WA on Monday.

A special operations group police officer is seen at the corner of Bourke and Elizabeth streets after the rogue car ploughed through pedestrians

WHAT ARE THE POLICE PURSUIT LAWS? Victoria Police can only pursue drivers when there is an urgent need to stop the vehicle, a threat to public safety or if a serious offence has been committed

The policy was reviewed in 2015 following a coronial inquest into deaths caused by high-speed pursuits in 2013

'The review focused on striking the right balance between protecting life and the need to arrest offenders' Victoria Police said at the time

Decisions are made by both the officers in the vehicle and a pursuit controller about whether to instigate or continue a pursuit based on the behaviour of the driver

'They're feeling this morning, along with the rest of the community, "Oh gee if I had made a different decision".

'But I absolutely back them 100 per cent.'

Mr Ashton said police attempted to arrest the driver several times, but it was not police policy to ram cars.

The contentious no-pursuit policy is now at the centre of a coronial investigation, with calls for a complete overhaul of the policy.

The investigation will look at police response as a whole on Friday, and include a probe into the police pursuit in the lead up to the massacre.

Victoria Police will also conduct an internal review of police efforts the day of the rampage.

Police and emergency services at the scene after the car is believed to have hit pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne

Citizens seen rushing to the aid of those injured during the rampage in Melbourne's Bourke Street