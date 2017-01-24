Bodycam footage shows cops shooting homeless teen

By Daily Mail Reporter

Salt Lake City police released dramatic bodycam footage of police officers shooting a homeless teen last year after he got into a fight with another man in front of a homeless shelter.

The footage picks up as officers Kory Checketts and Jordan Winegard run towards a group of people hanging out on the sidewalk in front of The Road Home shelter.

Officer Jordan Winegard points his gun at Abdi Mohamed who holds a metal pole, seen to the left, right above Winegard's arm

When Mohamed doesn't drop the pole, officers shoot four times, and the teen drops to the ground, the pole and his hat go flying, as a homeless person nearby raises her hands

Abdullahi 'Abdi' Mohamed, who was shot by police last February, appears at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Monday. He is in a wheelchair from being shot four times by police after hitting another man with a metal pole

Mohamed (above), 18, is charged with first-degree felony robbery and second-degree felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute

The pair were across the street on February 27, 2016 investigating a missing cell phone when they hear a commotion. Winegard runs towards the scene and begins yelling 'Drop it!' as the teen, Abdullahi 'Abdi' Mohamed, advances on another man, Kelly McCrae, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Checketts heads to Mohamed as bystanders refuse orders to back away and move to the downed teen; in the forefront McCrae stays on the ground

McCrae is holding up his arms and walking backwards as Mohamed, carrying what looks like a metal pipe, keeps walking towards him. The cops scream 'Drop it!' and 'Put it down!' several times.

When the teen doesn't acknowledge the cops or orders, four shots are fired. Mohamed would survive but spend weeks in a medically induced coma. He is still in a wheelchair.

On Monday, McCrae testified that the teen had already hit him several times before the police arrived, leaving him with large welts and bruises.

A large crowd of bystanders gathered right after the shooting, shouting, and wanting to know what had happened. Some would later riot and throw stones at police

Officer Checketts testified that he felt that the teen could have seriously injured McCrae with the metal pole. 'I stopped the threat using my firearm,' he testified.

The two homeless men apparently got into an argument about a marijuana cigarette that McCrae initially wanted to buy from Mohamed. But when Mohamed offered him pills, McCrae said he tried to walk away, but Mohamed kept bothering him for money.

McCrae said then gave him a metal pole to make him go away - which Mohamed turned and used against him.

Jonathan Holman, a friend of Mohamed's, testified that McCrae had sexually harassed a friend of theirs.

After the shots are fired, bodycam footage shows a large crowd shouting and asking questions, and three even move to the downed teen and hover over him despite the cops yelling at them to get away.

Eventually many squad cars arrive and the crowd is moved off as the police begin to investigate the scene. Later, a crowd would riot and throw rocks at police.

On Monday, a juvenile court judge ruled that enough evidence existed to charge Mohamed with first-degree felony robbery and second-degree felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute.