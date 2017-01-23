Home | News | No Trump and Theresa May joint press conference planned
No Trump and Theresa May joint press conference planned



  • UK Prime Minister Theresa May will visit President Donald Trump on Friday
  • The two will talk about trade issues at the White House, but will not likely appear together for a joint press conference
  • Trump's press secretary says there are no plans for the traditional press event
  • Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, and has said he favors smaller deals with individual countries
  • Britain is looking to expand its trading relationship with the U.S. as its 'Brexit' decision threatens to weaken ties with the rest of Europe 

By David Martosko, Us Political Editor For Dailymail.com and Wires

Published: 15:53 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 23:52 EST, 23 January 2017

President Donald Trump has no intention of publicly appearing with British Prime Minister Theresa May for a traditional joint press conference when she visits the U.S. this week, the White House press secretary said Monday.

'I don't believe we have any plans right now for a joint press conference,' Sean Spicer told reporters during his first regular press briefing. 

But he added that the idea was among things his Team Trump 'will be working out' with the prime minister.

May will be the first foreign leader to meet the new president for in-person talks.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that there is no plan for a traditional joint press conference when UK Prime Minister Theresa May visits President Donald Trump on Friday White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that there is no plan for a traditional joint press conference when UK Prime Minister Theresa May visits President Donald Trump on Friday

May will be in Washington to talk about trade issues with the new president May will be in Washington to talk about trade issues with the new president

The special relationship between Britain and the U.S. 'can always be closer,' Spicer Monday. 

He declared that the May visit, a week after President Trump's inauguration, reflects the historic ties between the UK and the United States.

'I think we have always had that special relationship with Britain, and that reflects in the Prime Minister's first visit here,' he said, adding that Trump is 'going to have a great conversation about the potential for greater trade.'  

'And he looks forward to having her here. But we can always be closer.'

Spicer said there were also 'no plans' in place for another phone call between Trump and May in advance of her travel to America.

But 'it's always possible,' he added, citing 'a tremendous number of calls' with heads of state.

Trump, only in his third full day on the job, has already pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and has said he favors one-on-one deals with individual countries Trump, only in his third full day on the job, has already pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and has said he favors one-on-one deals with individual countries

Trump, only in his third full day on the job, has already pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and has said he favors one-on-one deals with individual countries

May will use the meeting to make the case for increasing free trade between Britain and the U.S.

Trump has argued that broad, multi-nation trade deals have been damaging for American industry, and favors smaller bilateral pacts with individual countries.

Spicer said that 'when he talks to Prime Minister May, he is going to have a great conversation about the potential for greater trade with the UK.'

But he also predicted that Trump would usher in a 'new era of trade policy' that would 'put American workers first and foremost.' 


