Home | News | Police search for missing 3 month old baby Kalais Reid
Watch the magical moment a stick figure comes to life
No Trump and Theresa May joint press conference planned

Police search for missing 3 month old baby Kalais Reid



  • 43 minutes ago
  • 16
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • NSW police are searching for a three-month old girl and her father
  • The pair were last seen near Lake Macquarie south of Newcastle on Sunday
  • Kalais Reid was with her mother when they were met by her father Danny Wever
  • The 26-year-old walked to a nearby shop with the baby but they failed to return  

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:02 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 23:58 EST, 23 January 2017

Police have launched a desperate plea for help to find a missing a three-month old girl and her father.

The pair were last seen near Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney, at about 3pm on Sunday with grave fears held for his and the baby's safety.

Kalais Reid was with her mother when they met with her father, Danny Wever who walked to a nearby shopping centre in Morisset with the child before they disappeared.

New South Wales police have launched a desperate plea for help to find a missing  three-month old girl Kalais Reid (pictured) and her father New South Wales police have launched a desperate plea for help to find a missing  three-month old girl Kalais Reid (pictured) and her father

New South Wales police have launched a desperate plea for help to find a missing  three-month old girl Kalais Reid (pictured) and her father

Mr Wever also known as Danny Reid, 26, is described as being of Caucasian in appearance with an olive complexion, 160cm to 170cm tall, of a thin build, with brown hair, and blue eyes 

He also has a small tattoo under his left eye.

Police released photographs of the pair on Tuesday to help aid the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

Danny Weaver, 26 (above), disappeared with his daughter on Sunday when they walked to a shopping centre in Morisset and failed to return Danny Weaver, 26 (above), disappeared with his daughter on Sunday when they walked to a shopping centre in Morisset and failed to return

Danny Weaver, 26 (above), disappeared with his daughter on Sunday when they walked to a shopping centre in Morisset and failed to return

 

 

 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Police search for missing 3 month old baby Kalais Reid
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

PIERS MORGAN: Madonna, Bomb threats dont Trump hate

PIERS MORGAN: Madonna, Bomb threats dont Trump hate

Brooklyn home owners paying $1000 a year to sit on\ stoops

Brooklyn home owners paying $1000 a year to sit on\ stoops

Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

Latest Nigeria News