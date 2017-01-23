Home | News | Monica Lewinsky defends Barron Trump on Twitter
Monica Lewinsky defends Barron Trump on Twitter



  • Monica Lewinsky has tweeted in support of Barron Trump after cruel tweets
  • His name began trending on Twitter during the inauguration prompting jokes 
  • Lewinsky said that 'all children need to be protected from bullying'
  • SNL writer Katie Rich was  fired after tweeting an offensive joke about Barron

By Anna Hopkins For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:28 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 00:04 EST, 24 January 2017

Monica Lewinsky has joined the conversation defending Barron Trump from internet bullies after he was ridiculed online during Friday's inauguration.

Her proclamation follows the 'indefinite suspension' of SNL writer Katie Rich after she tweeted that Barron would become the nation's first homeschool shooter.

Now an anti-bullying activist, Lewinsky tweeted on Saturday evening that 'all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery.'

Lewinsky is best known for her internship at the White House from 1995 to 1996 where she and then-President Bill Clinton engaged in an 'inappropriate relationship' that led to his impeachment.

Lewinsky is best known for her internship at the White House from 1995 to 1996 where she and then-President Bill Clinton engaged in an 'inappropriate relationship' that led to his impeachment

Lewinsky attached to her tweet an article from Bustle, which discussed the inappropriateness of poking fun at a ten-year-old who has been forced to live a life he didn't choose.

'There is a longstanding public tradition of leaving children of presidents who are minors — under the age of 18 — out of the press,' it read. 

'Children are rightfully given the benefit of privacy, even children of presidents.'

SNL writer Katie rich released an apology on Twitter following her suspension, saying that she 'deeply regrets' her 'inexcusable actions'.

SNL writer Katie rich released an apology on Twitter following her suspension, saying that she 'deeply regrets' her 'inexcusable actions'

Many celebrities and members of the media have come under fire for statements made about Barron, 10, over the last year Many celebrities and members of the media have come under fire for statements made about Barron, 10, over the last year

Lewinsky attached to her tweet an article from Bustle , which discussed the inappropriateness of poking fun at a ten-year-old who has been forced to live a life he didn't choose

The article was in response to the many hateful tweets aimed at Barron's apparent disinterest in during the inauguration which prompted #BarronTrump to begin trending on twitter. 

Chelsea Clinton also came to Barron's defense yesterday, saying that he 'deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid.' 

Chelsea's statement towards Barron echoes her own bullying while living in the White House, suffering scrutiny from the media as she grew up in the public eye.

Chelsea Clinton has come to the defense of the youngest Trump, Barron, as many criticized him for his apparent lack of engagement

Chelsea spent most of her childhood in the White House while her father Bill Clinton presided from 1993 to 2001

One incident that Chelsea has spoken about is a time when Rush Limbaugh compared her to a dog when she was just 13 years old.

'Socks is the White House cat. But did you know there is also a White House dog?' he had said, before showing an image of the young Chelsea. Limbaugh later apologized for his comment.  

'I’m grateful I don’t remember the exact phrasing,' Clinton said during an event in 2012. 

'Thankfully I had grown up in public life and knew that having thick skin was a survival skill.'

HOW BULLIES TARGETED BARRON

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich received strong backlash on social media for her tweet on Friday regarding the youngest First Son.

She said: 'Barron Trump will be this country's first homeschool shooter.'

Rich has since deleted the tweet and made her account private.

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich received strong backlash on social media for her tweet on Friday regarding the youngest First Son

Rosie O'Donnell, a long-time critic of Trump, was also criticized on Twitter in November for sharing a Youtube video that suggested Barron was autistic.

The video speculated that he may have the disorder because of erratic movements he was making during one of his father's campaign speeches, characteristic of children with autism. It also suggested that his lack of awareness while on television pointed to an autistic spectrum disorder. 

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen was among celebrities to come under fire for posting insensitive photos about Barron

O'Donnell shared the video, and said: 'Barron Trump autistic? if so - what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic'

O'Donnell, whose own daughter has been diagnosed with High Functioning Autism, published a statement on her website explaining her actions. 

She claimed that the tweet was meant will no ill intention, and that she had nothing against Trump's children. 

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen was among celebrities to come under fire for posting insensitive photos about Barron.

Throughout the inauguration on Friday, Bowen posted a series of close-up Instagram photos of Barron's reactions - or lack thereof.

One caption said, posted with a photo of the First Son looking concerned with his hands on his head.

The caption said: 'Barron, a majority voters share your horror #barronforpresident'

Many of her followers inundated her comments claiming she was bullying the ten-year-old.  

Bowen posted one photo of Barron looking stressed, saying 'a voting majority shares your horror'

In another she said she 'couldn't blaim' Barron for being on his Gameboy

She then objected to CNN for cutting Barron out of the live stream 

 


