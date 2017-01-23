What Trump's TPP withdrawl means for everyday Australians

By Lucy Mae Beers For Daily Mail Australia and Aap

23 January 2017

Donald Trump vowed to tear up the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement on his first day in office and has stood by his election promise.

The free trade agreement sought to create new investment opportunities for 12 countries on the Pacific Rim and some have said it is now 'dead in the water' without the involvement of the United States.

While the impact of the US pulling out is yet to be seen, the news is already having some effect on Australia with the dollar briefly surging to 76 US cents.

But with the United States pulling out, just what is the potential impact on everyday Australians?

President Donald Trump yanked the United States out of President Barack Obama's 12-nation trade pact today, making good on a campaign promise to negotiate a better agreement

Agricultural exports to TPP countries were worth $15 billion in 2014 and 2015, which is about 33 per cent of the country's total agricultural exports (stock image)

Farmers:

Australian farmers, especially those who export grain, are at a huge disadvantage without the agreement and stand to lose millions of dollars.

Agricultural exports to TPP countries were worth $15 billion in 2014 and 2015, which is about 33 per cent of the country's total agricultural exports.

Before the agreement, many of the products faced high tariffs of over $4.3 billion, which were eliminated under the TPP.

The reduced tariffs were on beef, sheep meat, pork, livestock, dairy, wine, seafood, wool, cotton, grains and horticultural products, according to the office of Minister for Agriculture, Barnaby Joyce.

Under the agreement, the Australian Sugar Industry Alliance was able to export an extra 65,000 tonnes of sugar to the United States - worth more than $13 million.

This would have taken the average annual exports of sugar from 107,000 tonnes to 207,421 tonnes

'The Government has negotiated improved access for Australian sugar to the United States, the first improvement in sugar access to the US market in 20 years,' Mr Joyce said in 2015.

Investors:

The agreement created new possibilities for investors after the stock of Australian investment shot up in TPP countries to reach $914 billion in 2015 - a boost of seven per cent.

The TPP aimed to diversify Australian investment by loosening restrictions in areas such as mining, telecommunications and financial services.

Under the TPP, an Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) was included as a safeguard to give Australian investors the right to access an international tribunal if a host government is breaching its investment obligations.

With the ISDS, Australia's tobacco control measures, social services and creative arts cannot be challenged.

The United States is the most significant investor in Australia, accounting for 28.4 per cent (or $860.3 billion) of Australia's total foreign investment stock as of December 2015.

It is a major blow to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as the TPP was the key plank of the nation's trade policy

While it would have taken a while, electronics, textiles and clothes would have all dropped in price under the TPP (stock image)

Jobs:

Under the agreement, there was a predicted boost in the job market and higher employment rates in farming, businesses and manufacturing.

WHAT IS THE TPP? The Trans-Pacific Partnership was the world's largest regional trade agreement, involving 12 nations and covering about 40 per cent of the global economy. Australia joined the negotiations in late 2008 and Trade Minister Andrew Robb was lead negotiator. The TPP was hoped to eliminate more than 98 per cent of tariffs in the region, removing import taxes on about $9 billion of Australian trade. Beyond market access, the TPP was to create a single set of trade and investment rules between its members countries making it easier and simpler for Australian companies to trade in the region

'The TPP is too important as a driver of the creation of more Australian jobs not to do all we can to see the agreement enter into force,' Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steven Ciobo said in a media release on Monday.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has refused to give up on the TPP, saying it is 'shameful' Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has 'given up'.

'Jobs, jobs, jobs - that is what trade is about and it is shameful that Bill Shorten would throw in the towel,' Mr Turnbull said.

'It is not for us to lecture other countries and we don't but it is good for Australia, it is good for jobs.'

Consumers:

The agreement was set to help Australian citizens have more access to overseas markets in TPP countries.

The countries originally covered by the TPP are the US, Japan, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

'It will mean that some of those hidden costs of doing business in Asia are reduced,' James Brown, director of the Alliance 21 program at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, told news.com.au.

'Ultimately goods will be able to be produced more quickly and cheaper'.

While it would have taken a while, Mr Brown believed electronics, textiles and clothes would have all dropped in price under the TPP.