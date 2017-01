Cruiser video captures NFL star in profanity-laced tirade

In March 2016, Jones re-signed with the Bengals as a free agent, agreeing to a three-year, $22million contract

Speaking to reporters the next day, Jones said he was 'sorry that this happened' but claimed that all he did was touch someone lightly

He was released from Hamilton County Jail after spending the night behind bars awaiting court-ordered blood tests

Jones' attorney said her client 'vehemently denies' allegations against him

Bengals cornerback is accused of pushing and poking hotel security guard in the eye

with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance

Adam Jones, 33, was arrested on January 3 and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance

By Ariel Zilber and Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:23 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 23:03 EST, 23 January 2017

Cincinnati Bengals star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was videotaped in a police cruiser unleashing a profanity-laced tirade moments after he was arrested on January 3 for headbutting a police officer.

The 20-minute videotape shows Jones in the backseat of a police car after he was taken into custody by police in downtown Cincinnati just after midnight on January 3, according to WLWT.

A less censored version was posted on the website of gossip news service TMZ.

The television station showed a one-minute excerpt of the film in which Jones is heard wishing death on a police officer while repeatedly using foul language.

‘You want your name pumped on the TV, don’t you?’ Jones is seen on the video saying.

‘You’re a [expletive deleted][expletive deleted][expletive deleted]! I’m telling you that.’

‘Two misdemeanor charges,’ Jones said.

‘Suck my d***, how about that. You locking [expletive deleted] up just to get some charges, [expletive deleted]. You’re a b****-a** n*****.’

‘I hope you die tomorrow.’

Jones was released from Hamilton County Jail on January 4. His next scheduled court hearing is for February 10.

The law firm representing Jones released a statement on Monday saying that the Bengals star was remorseful for his behavior and that he was receiving counseling to help deal with anger issues.

'Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January,' read the statement put out by lawyers Timothy Schneider and Alex Triantafilou.

'Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis.'

'As it relates to the allegations, and upon advice of counsel, Mr. Jones will not be commenting upon legal proceedings at this time.'

'Mr. Jones is committed to the process of counseling and anger management, in order to ensure that such situations never occur in the future.'

'Adam loves Cincinnati and considers it home. He sincerely apologizes to the officers, the Cincinnati Bengals organization and all the fans in Cincinnati.'

Police said that Jones was so combative during the booking process that he needed to be held down in a restraining chair.

Upon his release, he said that he regretted a hotel scuffle that landed him in jail but insisted that he didn't deserve to be arrested.

'I'm sorry that this happened,' Jones told reporters more than 32 hours after he was booked on four charges, among them a felony.

'It would be different if I was beating people's a**, but for touching someone?'

Jones, 33, was taken into custody at around 12.30am on January 3 in Cincinnati's downtown entertainment district after he allegedly pounded on doors at the Millennium Hotel, yelled profanities at a security guard, pushed the man and poked him in the eye.

'For touching a guy, like this, I got arrested,' Jones said after his release as he pretended to lightly poke someone on the arm.

'We'll see how it goes. I'm more than [confident] that this will be dismissed pretty soon.'

'I'll let everything play out in court,' Jones said. 'Obviously if you read into it, none of this makes sense. We're going to see how it goes and I'm more than eager that this will be dismissed pretty soon.'

Jones also told reporters he planned to discuss the situation with Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

Court documents state that when police officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of West Eighth Street, the 180-pound, 5-foot-10 football player refused to stop the attack.

When Jones was ordered to get inside a police cruiser, he allegedly pulled away and then proceeded to kick and head-butt an officer.

While Jones was being processed at the Hamilton County Justice Center, the complaint alleges that he spat on a nurse's hand, resulting in a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance.

The 33-year-old is also facing misdemeanors counts of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Sheriff Jim Neil described Jones as 'disorderly and combative' throughout his booking.

Jones will be subject to potential NFL discipline after the case is resolved.

This is not the first time that the Atlanta native has been in trouble with the law.

In 2006, Jones was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after he spat on a woman's face in a Tennessee nightclub, reported the station WCPO.

Then last October, he was again arrested for spitting on a woman, this time in a Nashville nightclub.

During his 10 years in the NFL, Jones has racked up a slew of charges, including multiple counts of disorderly conduct and assault, mostly related to nightclub brawls.

Jones made headlines in 2007 when he was suspended from the NFL for a year and ordered to perform 75 hours of community service after pleading the equivalent of no contest in connection to an incident in which a member of his entourage opened fire inside a Las Vegas strip club, leaving two people wounded.

The victims of the shooting, one of whom was left paralyzed from the waist down, later successfully sued Jones for $12.4million.

In 2011, Jones was still on probation stemming from the Las Vegas incident when he was involved in another confrontation, which saw him entering a guilty plea to a charge of disorderly conduct. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of resisting arrest and Jones walked away with a probation and community service.

In June of 2013, Jones was charged with assault related to another bar fight, but the case ended with the player's acquittal.

Then in 2015, the athlete was ejected from a casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, for being disruptive, but he was not charged with a crime. Jones claimed at the time that he was kicked out for chewing tobacco.

Jones is seen in the above mugshot after a 2013 arrest on assault charges in Cincinnati

Jones is seen on the left wearing a neck brace in a booking photo after his arrest on resisting arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges on July 10, 2011. The mugshot on the right shows the player after his 2005 arrest in Nashville

Jones, then a player with the Tennessee Titans, is seen in Night Court in Nashville on July 13, 2005, after he surrendered to police on charges of assault and felony vandalism stemming from a fight at a nightclub

Jones is pictured in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, court in 2007 answering to charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct

A graduate of West Virginia University, Jones was first drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2005 as a first-round, sixth overall pick and started 28 games in his first two seasons.

He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008.

Jones' career in the NFL was nearly ended by suspensions and arrests before the Bengals signed him in 2010, a year after he was cut by the Cowboys.

In March 2016, Jones re-signed with the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent, agreeing to a three-year, $22million contract with a $2million signing bonus.

The player has gotten into trouble on the field as well.

Jones was slapped with a $29,000 fine, which was ultimately reduced to $12,500, after getting into a scuffle with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Joey Porter during a wildcard playoff game last year.