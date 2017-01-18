Riverstone Girl, 5, dies after 'overdosing on methadone'

By Lucy Mae Beers and Daniel Peters For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:44 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 23:05 EST, 23 January 2017

A five-year-old girl has died after a suspected methadone overdose while in the care of her grandfather.

Emergency services were called to the family home on Quakers Road, Riverstone, in Sydney's north-west last week to reports of a suspected overdose.

Police allege the little girl fell asleep watching television with a friend and when her grandfather tried to wake her, she was unresponsive, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

A five-year-old girl suspected to have ingested the drug methadone has died. Pictured is the Quakers Road property

Police were called to the home in Quakers Hill, north-western Sydney, on Tuesday after a relative in charge of the girl found her unconscious and struggling to breathe

She was taken by helicopter to the Children's Hospital in Westmead on Tuesday in a critical condition.

On Wednesday, police confirmed they had found methadone in the child's urine and are now are investigating whether the overdose was accidental.

'One examination (at hospital) has revealed the child had methadone in her urine,' Hawkesbury duty officer Inspector Peter Jenkins said.

Methadone is a powerful drug commonly given to heroin addicts to suppress withdrawal symptoms.

The Child Abuse Squad is investigating.