Ivanka Trump's children's custom-made inauguration outfits

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:49 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 23:11 EST, 23 January 2017

Ivanka Trump had custom-made outfits worth $1600 designed for her three children to wear throughout her father's inaugural weekend.

Eager to keep the rest of the family up to her sartorial standards, the 35-year-old helped design the clothes herself.

She had designer Kate Bowen, the founder of Pretty Peony, fly from Duxbury, Massachusetts, to New York to fit the children three times before the big weekend.

Arabella, five, Joseph, three, and Theodore, aged ten months, wore the outfits to Arlington National Cemetery on January 19 and to the National Prayer Service at Washington Cathedral on January 21.

Among items which are now being sold online as part of the 'inaugural collection' are two $250 coats worn by Arabella and a $98 velvet romper adorned by both boys.

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Monday, designer Bowen revealed how Ivanka called her to put the wheels in motion a month before her father's swearing in ceremony.

Ivanka Trump had entire outfits designed and made for her children to wear throughout her father's inauguration weekend. Her five-year-old daughter Arabella is pictured in her $250 Navy Wool Coat as she leaves her Manhattan home to board a plane to Washington DC

Make a statement in a cascading coat like Ivanka Ivanka Trump always dresses impeccably and today there was no exception. The businesswomen was spotted leaving NYC and headed to Washington, DC for her father's Presidential Inauguration and she certainly grabbed out attention in her green ensemble. Her classic sheath dress fit like a glove and she topped it with a matching waterfall coat that fell in elegant cascading ruffles to her knees. Ivanka finished her look with a pair of nude pumps from her eponymous fashion line and some dark cat eye shades. If you're in the market for some new outerwear this season, take a page out of Ivanka's style book and wear a dressy coat just like hers. It's custom by Oscar de la Renta so you won't find it online, but we've managed to source plenty of alternatives in the edit below. Check them out now! * PRICES MAY NOT BE AS ADVERTISED ...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Bowen designed the $185 Navy Tulip Dress for Arabella to wear beneath her coat. She is pictured left with her mother at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington as President Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

'Ivanka reached out a couple of days after Christmas and asked if I would design clothes for the children.

'She sent me the color scheme and said she wanted a classic look,' said Bowen who lives in Duxbury, Massachusetts, with her husband and three children.

Bowen, who launched the label just two years ago, sent her sketches the day after their first call.

After some slight tweaks from the fashion-conscious mother-of-three, she set about making the garments and traveled to New York to fit the children at their Park Avenue home three times.

During one visit, the oldest children tried to serenade her with their piano playing, she said.

The five-year-old's coat at the National Prayer Service is the $250 Ivory Wool Coat

Bowen also designed a $185 Ivory Velvet Dress (left) and the $105 Ivory Satin Blouse (right) for Arabella to wear with the coat

'They were so charming and such gracious little hosts. Arabella and Joseph both wanted to play the piano for me.'

Theodore, who is not yet one, was also impeccably behaved throughout fittings, she added.

'It was so fun just to hold him. I have kids a similar age to hers so I loved visiting them.'

Arabella wore two complete outfits from the designer. They included two $250 coats, a $105 satin blouse and two $185 dresses.

The five-year-old wore the first of the two outfits to leave Manhattan for Washington and later to watch her grandfather and Vice President Mike Pence lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.

Three-year-old Joseph in his $250 Charcoal Wool Boy's Coat (left) at the National Prayer Service. The product is pictured (right) as it is sold on Pretty Peony's website

Ten-month-old Theodore wore the same coat as his brother to the service but also had the $98 Navy Velvet Romper (right) designed for him to wear beneath it

She stayed in the outfit for a celebration concert held later that night at the Lincoln Memorial.

Joseph and Theodore wore matching coats and rompers worth $250 and $98 respectively to the National Prayer Service at Washington Cathedral on Sunday.

The total cost for all of the outfits is $1671. Bowen said while she hasn't gotten around to sending the family an invoice but that they were 'easy' to work with.

The 34-year-old worked round the clock with her manufacturer, the Good Clothing Company, but was delighted to see her designs on television and in news coverage of the historic day.

'It was so surreal and amazing. My heart just dropped.'

Pretty Peony is now selling all of the outfits on its website as part of 'the Inaugural Collection'

Designer Kate Bowen (pictured with her three children) said the family was 'charming' and 'easy to work with'

All of the Kushner children wore Oscar de la Renta like their mother for President Trump's swearing in ceremony and for the inaugural parade.

She switched between designs from the Dominican-American designer and those of Carolina Herrera throughout the weekend.

First Lady Melania Trump dazzled in a powder blue dress and jacket by Ralph Lauren on Inauguration Day.

She later stunned in an ivory custom made gown by Herve Pierre for the inaugural balls.