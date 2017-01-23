Victim speaks out about Ohio lawyer who hypnotized clients

By Anna Hopkins For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:35 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 23:12 EST, 23 January 2017

Michael Fine, 59, is currently serving a 12-year sentence for five counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted kidnapping, and faces six civil suits

Video has emerged from hidden cameras that were used to arrest a disgraced Ohio divorce attorney who plead guilty to hypnotizing and molesting six clients in 2014.

One of his victims, who wished to only be identified by her first name, Melissia, chose to speak out after seeing the footage which showed him entrancing and take advantage of another woman.



'He ruined a lot of peoples' lives,'

'He ruined a lot of self-worth that some of us had. It's gone.'

She said that the video made her 'sick' and 'panicky' and she was unable to sleep, in an interview to Good Morning America that aired today.

Fine told his clients that he would help them through a 'breathing technique' that would help them to 'relax'.

'He didn't call it hypnosis,' Melissia said. 'He called it mindfulness.'

Melissia added that the incident has changed her life in many ways.

'I will not be in a room with anybody by myself,' Melissia said.

'No shutting doors, I don't care who you are.'

Fine was apprehended after another of his victims told police her clothes were often disheveled and experienced 'memory loss' after meeting with him.

Officers set up a sting operation using undercover cameras where they obtained the footage of Fine attempting to molest his client.

He can be heard telling her to imagine that her body is a 'vessel of pleasure and arousal and excitement and the better it feels the tighter you'll grip my hand.'

He then asks her: 'When was the last time you made love?'

When she comes out of her trance Fine then pretends nothing has happened, and tells her they have 'some papers to go over'.

To make matters worse, Fine was also charging his clients for the time he spent molesting and taking advantage of them.

Melissia first hired Fine in April 2014 and paid him $17,000.

Melissia's attorney said that they hope to find Fine responsible for his crimes, but also want to raise awareness and empower other women who have been assaulted

Melissia's attorney said that they hope to find Fine responsible for his crimes, but also want to raise awareness and empower other women who have been assaulted.

'What women need to understand is this can't happen,' Mills said.

'Women who experience that should not be embarrassed or ashamed about coming forward and talking to a counselor.'