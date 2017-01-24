Australians catch deadly funnel-web spiders anti-venom

By Ollie Gillman For Daily Mail Australia

It is the deadliest spider in the world, with venom that can kill a man within 15 minutes.

But Australians have been urged to face their fears and catch funnel-web spiders following a national anti-venom shortage.

Rangers at the Australian Reptile Park on New South Wales' Central Coast have called on the public to capture the extremely venomous spiders if they spot them in their homes.

Two women have been bitten by funnel-web spiders in the last month, with one woman nearly killed after a two-inch arachnid sunk its fangs into her as she lay in bed on Boxing Day.

The Australian Reptile Park is the only wildlife sanctuary that milks the spiders in the nation.

Keepers have said that not enough spiders are being handed in by the public, meaning stocks of antivenom are alarmingly low.

Ranger Mick Tate urged the public to help save lives by capturing the funnel-webs and handing them in.

'2016 saw the least amount of hand-ins in the park's history, despite good exposure and community awareness,' he said.

'Should supplies continue to diminish, the lifesaving anti-venom program will be in jeopardy.'

The Reptile Park re-released a video from 2013 that showed how to safely catch funnel-web spiders.

People are recommended to usher them into a glass jar with a 30-centimetre ruler, ensuring the spiders have damp soil or damp cotton wool at the bottom of the container.

The rangers have warned people not to touch the spiders and to ensure the jars are not left near children.

Fiona Donagh, 51, was bitten by a funnel-web spider on Boxing Day last year and almost died

Mr Tate's warning comes amid an increase in spider bites in New South Wales, with the recent warm and humid weather creating the perfect conditions for funnel-webs.

Last week, a 54-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after being bitten on the foot by a deadly funnel-web spider.

Paramedics were called to a property in Elands, north-west of Taree, in New South Wales just after 6am on Thursday after the spider attacked her.

SYMPTOMS OF A FUNNEL-WEB BITE Copious secretion of saliva Sharp pain at bite site Muscular twitching Nausea/ vomiting Hairs stand on end Mouth numbness Fast pulse Disorientation Confusion Increased blood pressure

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

On Boxing Day last year, Fiona Donagh, 51, woke to find a funnel-web spider crawling up her leg as she lay in bed.

Ms Donagh was bitten by the two-inch wide male funnel web spider - six times more toxic than a female.

After trapping the spider, Ms Donagh rushed to wake her sister, who was also staying at the house, and tell her she had been bitten.

Together they called a medical helpline but it was an hour before she got the first two vials of antivenom.

While on the phone to the helpline Ms Donagh noticed her mouth starting to tingle, with subsequent symptoms developing 'very very quickly'.

'It was like the toxins just washed through my body,' she said.

'This uncontrollable shaking began, every muscle in my body was shaking and I started to sweat profusely through every pore.'

She later suffered a heart attack and was in intensive care for several days following her ordeal, until her condition stabilised and she was released.

To find out where you can hand in funnel-web spiders, click here.