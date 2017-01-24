Home | News | GCSE revision guides from exam board littered with errors 
GCSE revision guides from exam board littered with errors 



  • 42 minutes ago
  • 1,000 copies of two guides by top publisher destroyed and refunds offered
  • Worst mistakes found in Mastering Mathematics published by Hodder Education aimed at teenagers taking their maths GCSE with Welsh exam board WJEC
  • 90 errors in questions and answers found by academics at Cardiff University
  • Errors included incorrect answers, wrong symbols and a missing bracket 

By Alexander Ward For Daily Mail

Published: 20:55 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 20:56 EST, 23 January 2017

GCSE maths revision guides and homework books have been pulped after researchers found they were riddled with mistakes.

Some 1,000 copies of two guides produced by a top education publisher have been destroyed and refunds offered to those who bought them.

Copies of a GCSE revision guide have had to be destroyed and refunds offered after it contained nearly a hundred mistakes Copies of a GCSE revision guide have had to be destroyed and refunds offered after it contained nearly a hundred mistakes

Other publishers have apologised and said the mistakes in their books would be corrected in later editions.

Errors included incorrect answers to multiplication questions, the wrong symbols and a missing bracket.

The worst mistakes were found in Mastering Mathematics, published by Hodder Education, The Times reported. 

The book was aimed at teenagers who were studying towards maths GCSE with the Welsh exam board WJEC. 

An investigation by BBC’s The One Show asked Cardiff University academics to check the book, costing £24.99, and they found 90 errors in questions and answers, which are published separately online.

The Mastering Mathematics book, published by Hodder Education, contained errors such as incorrect answers to multiplication questions, the wrong symbols and a missing bracket The Mastering Mathematics book, published by Hodder Education, contained errors such as incorrect answers to multiplication questions, the wrong symbols and a missing bracket

The WJEC later said it had not endorsed the guide. 

Matthew Lettington, who led the research, said: ‘That level of mistakes is unacceptable. Some errors we found very confusing ourselves and most students would find these particular errors highly confusing whatever their ability.’

Hodder Education apologised, blaming the pressure of deadlines.

 


GCSE revision guides from exam board littered with errors 
