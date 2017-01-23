Sydney's housing market second most expensive in the world

By Anton Nilsson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 19:38 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 21:19 EST, 23 January 2017

Incoming NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has made it one of her top priorities to address the state's housing affordability crisis.

That issue is more pressing than ever, as it was revealed on Tuesday that Sydney homes are the second most expensive in the world - topped only by Hong Kong.

'I want to make sure that every average, hard-working person in this state can aspire to own their own home,' Ms Berejiklian told reporters at a press conference before being sworn into the state's top political job on Monday.

Scroll down for video

Incoming NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has made it one of her top priorities to address the state's housing affordability crisis. She is pictured speaking at a press conference on Monday

A new study has named the NSW capital's housing market 'severely unaffordable.' Only Hong Kong is more expensive. Pictured, a house in Sydney's exclusive Bondi Beach suburb

'Sydney is in a Looney Tunes category,' said Hugh Pavletich, a co-author of the study. Pictured, a house in Melbourne, which ranked sixth on the list of the least affordable housing markets

'That is the biggest issue people raise with me in Sydney; it's the biggest concern people have across the state,' she said.

The problem was highlighted in a new study, which labelled the NSW capital's housing market 'severely unaffordable,' ranking the city above other famously expensive ones like London and New York.

'Sydney is in a Looney Tunes category,' said Hugh Pavletich, a co-author of the Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

The survey compares major housing markets based on the 'median multiple,' a figure that is derived by dividing median house prices by median household incomes.

Sydney scored a median multiple of 12.2, which means that a household would need to pool its gross annual income for 12 years to pay for a home up-front.

Demographia considers a score of three or less affordable; anything over five is rated 'severely unaffordable.'

'These are lunatic figures, there's no other way to describe it,' Mr Pavletich told Daily Mail Australia.

He went on to call Sydney's housing market 'a crisis situation.'

A co-author of the new study said Sydney's two major problems were inadequate land supply and inappropriate infrastructure financing

The survey compares major housing markets based on the 'median multiple,' a figure that is derived by dividing median house prices by median household incomes. Sydney scored 12.2

'There are two major problems in Sydney: inadequate land supply, and inappropriate infrastructure financing,' Mr Pavletich said.

'Australia is a vast continent, but unfortunately the authorities on local and state levels are strangling the land supply, driving costs through the roof. It's absolutely lethal.'

At Monday's press conference, Ms Berejiklian did not offer specific suggestions for how to solve the housing cost problem, but said she would announce plans 'in the near future,' the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

However, she said that housing supply was 'the best way to address housing affordability.'

While state residents wait to see if the new premier can offer solutions, Mr Pavletich had one piece of advice for young families trying to start a life in Sydney: 'Keep renting.'

'Young people just want to avoid committing themselves to artificial bubble prices. They're going to be faced with a life sentence of having to pay back excessive housing costs.'

Hong Kong, pictured, was ranked the least affordable major housing market with a median multiple score of 18.1

'We do know from history that no bubbles are sustainable. It's not a matter of if it will burst, it's a matter of when, and what will trigger it.'

The other cities in the bottom-five of affordability were Vancouver, Canada, Auckland, New Zealand, and San Jose, California, USA.

Melbourne placed number six on the list of least affordable major housing markets, with a median multiple score of 9.5.

Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth were all ranked in the top 20 most expensive.

The 11 most affordable major housing markets were all in the United States, with Rochester, New York in first place with a median multiple score of 2.5.