GP surgery blocked pensioner's car to 'teach him a lesson'

A woman has accused a GP of blocking her pensioner father's car for five hours to 'teach him a lesson' for parking in her space.

Rebecca Hossain has complained to NHS England after she claimed her 80-year-old father Mohammed was left 'shivering in the cold' and very upset after the row at Chorlton Health Centre in Manchester.

Police were eventually called to defuse the parking dispute, which allegedly involved GP Dr Gill Edmondson.

Rebecca Hossain has complained to NHS England after she claimed her 80-year-old father Mohammed (pictured) was left 'shivering in the cold' after the row at Chorlton Health Centre in Manchester

Mr Hossain apologised for parking in the space, after running late, but was told by surgery staff that the GP was teaching him a lesson (pictured, his hatchback blocked in)

Mr Hossain, a grandfather-of-three who suffers from high blood pressure after a stroke, parked in a space in a 'staff only' area after running late for a 9.30am appointment.

The pensioner claimed he was anxious after earlier misplacing his car keys and couldn't find a disabled space.

But when Mr Hossain returned to his Toyota hatchback after his appointment, he found Dr Edmondson's Lexus parked behind him.

The widower said he repeatedly apologised and asked if the GP would move her car, but the receptionist said he would have to wait until she finished at 2.30pm.

He said he was told in the practice that Dr Edmondson 'wanted to teach him a lesson' and was 'furious'.

Solicitor Ms Hossain, 37, has submitted a formal complaint over the incident, which took place on January 19.

She said: 'He should not have parked where he did, obviously. He was rushing and anxious and apologetic afterwards.

'But it is just pettiness. Someone else could have moved her car and he wouldn't have been left shivering in the cold.'

Elderly widower Mr Hossain was told he would have to wait several hours for Dr Edmondson to move her car (pictured)

Mr Hossain's daughter Rebecca has now submitted a formal complaint to NHS England over the upsetting incident

Ms Hossain added: 'The police called the surgery and within 10 minutes they called me back and told me that the car had been moved.

'It is wrong that a doctor should withhold someone's car for any amount of time.'

Mr Hossain, who has run his accountancy business in Chorlton for more than 45 years, said he 'thought it would be okay' to park there and displayed his disabled blue badge.

He said: 'I was told that the doctor was very annoyed. I was saying a little prayer because I was worried and didn't know what to do. I was apologising but do not think that a patient should be treated like this.

'It shocked and upset me. I was not rude. I could not be nasty to anyone, especially a doctor who I come to to extend my life.'

Police confirmed they received a 'call for assistance required' concerning the parking dispute.

Chorlton Health Centre have declined to comment.