Patriots fan pulled fire alarm at Steelers hotel on a dare

A Boston man who was arrested for pulling the fire alarm at the hotel where the Steelers were staying early Sunday morning has admitted he did it as a dare.

Dennis Harrison, 25, described himself in a statement to the Police as a 'die-hard Patriots fan', saying that he pulled the alarm after he was 'dared', reported the Boston Herald.

Harrison reportedly told the police: 'I'm drunk, I'm stupid, I'm a Pats fan'.

He was drinking heavily at a housewarming party for a friend when he saw on Twitter that the Steelers, who the Patriots beat on Sunday in the final playoff game before the Super Bowl, were staying at the Hilton Hotel at Boston Logan International Airport.

A police report about the incident said that Harrison told officers that he was dared by his friends to enter the hotel and pull the emergency fire alarm, according to New York Daily News.

The alarm was allegedly pulled around 3am, and Harrison was found loitering near a Massport garage.

He has been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the police and setting off a false fire alarm. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been released, reported the Daily News.

After the incident, the Patriots went to win 36-17 against the Steelers, advancing them to Super Bowl LI, where they will play the Atlanta Falcons on February 5.

This is a historic feat for the Patriots, who are the only team in franchise history to make it to the Super Bowl nine times. If they win, this will be the team's fifth Super Bowl title.

