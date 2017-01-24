New Zealand jockey Sophia malthus, 19, paralysed from fall

By Belinda Cleary For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 21:34 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 21:35 EST, 23 January 2017

A young female jockey who was left without feeling below her collarbone after falling from a racehorse is determined not to live her life out in a wheelchair.

Sophia Malthus, 19, came off her horse on November 29, 2015 at a stable near Ardmore in Auckland when the powerful animal 'bolted' during a practice session .

The young woman, who was left a quadriplegic, knew something wasn't right as soon as she hit the ground, Stuff reported.

Sophia Malthus, pictured, refuses to spend her life in a wheelchair after becoming paralysed from the collarbone down

Ms Malthus fell from a horse during training and feared the worst when she couldn't feel her legs or body

The 19-year-old has set up a fundraising page to raise money for experimental treatments

Her neck was broken, and she couldn't feel her body.

'(I) was already telling myself I was a paraplegic,' Ms Malthus said.

The 19-year-old has been working hard during rehabiltation sessions - but still has no sensation in her body.

She can mover her wrists to operate an electric wheel chair and is being taught some 'self help' but she wants more.

'I don't want to learn to live with my injury until I've tried everything.'

'I'm only 19. I don't want to get to 40 and then decide to try something and have it work then.'

Ms Malthus has launched an online campaign on fundraising site givealittle to raise money for experimental treatments with the hope she will one day be independent of her wheelchair.

She has learnt how to use her wrists to operate her chair even though she has no feeling in her hands

The young woman said she will exhaust every treatment option before she accepts life in a wheelchair

'I have high hopes of gaining enough recovery to lead a full life again,' she said

'I have high hopes of gaining enough recovery to lead a full life again and to achieve this I will need to pursue many alternative treatments which are not currently funded by the health system here,' Ms Malthus explained on the page.

'These include but are not limited to peptide/hyperbaric oxygen and stem cell therapy and even virtual reality running/walking therapy.

'I want to aggressively pursue any treatment that may help me regain what I have lost. I look forward to 2017 with excitement, some trepidation, curiosity and huge motivation.'

Since the page was created 227 people have made donations - raising $14,262.

She is currently based in Auckland at the hospital's spinal unit.

Ms Malthus before the accident - she hopes to be able to run again