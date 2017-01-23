Home | News | 'Demon' Headteacher flogged in public after sexual assault
'Demon' Headteacher flogged in public after sexual assault



  • Headmaster Willy Kiprop reportedly enticed girls aged 12 to 16 with goodies 
  • He was flogged in public after allegedly defiling three school girls in Kenya
  • In video he lies on ground with his hands tied as locals take turns to hit him

By Charlie Moore For Mailonline

Published: 16:54 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 19:08 EST, 23 January 2017

A Kenyan headteacher was flogged in public after allegedly defiling three school girls under his care.

Willy Kiprop reportedly enticed the girls aged 12 to 16 with goodies and claimed he had an 'affair' with the eldest.

Video footage shows the dejected teacher being caned by furious residents of Kapsaos village in the Uasin Gishu area of Kenya.

He lies on the ground with his hands tied as locals take turns to hit him on the bottom with a stick. 

When asked why he had attacked the girls, he claimed he was possessed by Satan.

He told witnesses: 'Adrenalin rush, plus the devil paid me a visit at the time.'

After a 'thorough' caning, Kiprop was handed over to the police who will investigate. 

