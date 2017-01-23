Florida woman breaks into Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club

By Associated Press and Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

A woman is being charged with sneaking onto President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club shortly before his inauguration and smearing bananas on cars in its parking lot.

Kelly Weidman, 48, also allegedly typed a profanity about Trump on a computer at the Palm Beach, Florida club and moved some balloons in the Grand Ballroom to bushes outside a few hours before Trump was sworn in on Friday.

Weidman, of Clearwater, was confronted by security guards and would not leave. Guards then called police.

She allegedly told officers she wanted to be arrested because no one was paying attention to her claim of being 'cyber attacked,' Palm Beach police said.

She also said she had typed 'F***UTrumpB' on the computer, WPTV reported.

She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released.

Earlier on Friday, Weidman had come to Mar-a-Lago by car but was turned away.

She later returned on foot.

Because Trump wasn't at the ritzy club, the Secret Service wasn't involved.

No one answered a phone number listed for Weidman and court records didn't list an attorney.