Florida woman breaks into Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club



  • Kelly Weidman, 48, broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach on Friday
  • Smeared bananas on cars on its parking lots and wrote profanity on a computer 
  • Allegedly told officers she wanted to be arrested as no one paid attention to her claim of being 'cyber attacked'
  • She was arrested, charged with misdemeanor trespassing, and released 

By Associated Press and Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:52 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 19:13 EST, 23 January 2017

Kelly Weidman, 48, is being charged with sneaking onto Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, smearing bananas on cars and writing a profanity about Trump

A woman is being charged with sneaking onto President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club shortly before his inauguration and smearing bananas on cars in its parking lot.

Kelly Weidman, 48, also allegedly typed a profanity about Trump on a computer at the Palm Beach, Florida club and moved some balloons in the Grand Ballroom to bushes outside a few hours before Trump was sworn in on Friday.

Weidman, of Clearwater, was confronted by security guards and would not leave. Guards then called police.

She allegedly told officers she wanted to be arrested because no one was paying attention to her claim of being 'cyber attacked,' Palm Beach police said.

She also said she had typed 'F***UTrumpB' on the computer, WPTV reported. 

She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released.

Weidman was confronted by security guards at Mar-a-Lago, pictured, and would not leave. Guards then called police

Weidman was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released. Pictured: Donald and Melania Trump at a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago

Earlier on Friday, Weidman had come to Mar-a-Lago by car but was turned away. 

She later returned on foot. 

Because Trump wasn't at the ritzy club, the Secret Service wasn't involved.

No one answered a phone number listed for Weidman and court records didn't list an attorney.

Florida woman breaks into Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club
