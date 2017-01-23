Labour's plot to sabotage Commons vote on Brexit

By James Slack, Political Editor For The Daily Mail

Labour last night sparked another huge Brexit row by demanding Parliament should have the right to scupper any deal Theresa May secures from Brussels.

The move dramatically raised tensions ahead of today’s Supreme Court verdict on whether the Prime Minister can trigger the two-year process for leaving the EU without the approval of MPs and peers.

Ministers are braced for defeat when the country’s 11 most senior judges deliver their ruling at 9.30am.

Mrs May and Brexit Secretary David Davis are then expected to announce they will publish an Act of Parliament within days giving them the right to trigger Article 50, which will then have to be passed through the Commons and the Lords.

Labour is expected to lay down a challenge to any attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May, pictured, to launch an Act of Parliament to trigger Brexit

Sources within the party led by Jeremy Corbyn, pictured, suggested Labour would demand a 'meaningful vote' on any Brexit deal

But Labour sources said that, as soon as this happens, they will put down four amendments to the legislation that could hugely frustrate the Brexit process.

Most controversially, one amendment demands that Parliament is given a ‘meaningful vote’ on any deal.

In effect, MPs would be able to rip up everything Mrs May has negotiated and send her back to the European Council to start again.

The demand came after Mrs May said she would give MPs a vote on her final deal, but that if they voted no Brexit would go ahead anyway, without a deal.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party will also seek to ensure that the PM secures tariff-free access to the EU single market.

This risks undermining Mrs May’s stance that, if she cannot secure a good deal for Britain, she would be prepared to walk away.

Labour sources insist the amendments are ‘popular’ with other Opposition parties. Some Tory Remainers could also choose to vote with Mr Corbyn.

Aides to the party leader said that, if the amendments failed, they would not block the triggering of Article 50 altogether.

But, at the very least, it puts Mrs May on course for a bruising Parliamentary showdown.

The strategy is also high risk for Mr Corbyn as he is facing two by-elections, including in Stoke-on-Trent, which voted overwhelmingly for Brexit.

Mrs May, pictured centre, has warned MPs if they voted against her deal, Brexit would 'go ahead anyway'

Tory MP Dominic Raab, a leading member of the Leave campaign, said: ‘These wrecking amendments will open up a split in the Labour party, but they won’t stop the Government delivering on the will of the British people.’

A Conservative spokesman said: ‘Labour supported the referendum and our timetable to trigger Article 50.

'We have set out a plan to get the right deal for Britain ... Other parties now need to back that plan.’

The Supreme Court verdict – which comes after the Government appealed a High Court ruling that Mrs May cannot trigger Article 50 without consulting Parliament – has been shrouded in secrecy, with the PM herself not due to be told until 9.15am.

The lawyers involved will be given 90 minutes’ warning.

Lord Neuberger, president of the court, is keen to obtain unanimity among the judges because of the huge ramifications.

If a minority of judges dissent, this will be seen as a small success for the Government. Ministers are likely to say that it vindicates the decision to appeal.

The PM’s spokesman insisted Mrs May would not be blown off course from triggering Article 50 by the end of March.

She said: ‘The PM has been very clear that we will be sticking to the timetable.’

She pointed to the fact that, in a non-binding vote before Christmas, a majority of 372 MPs voted in favour of triggering Article 50 in that timeframe.

The Supreme Court is due to give its verdict on the case of whether Parliamentary approval is needed for Brexit today, following last month's hearings

In the Supreme Court hearing, James Eadie QC, representing the Government, told the judges not to ignore the ‘highly significant’ vote. He declared: ‘Parliament has indicated its view and has done so clearly.’

In the event of a defeat, Mrs May and Mr Davis expect to push their Article 50 act through the Commons in just five days. It would then take up to two months to go through the Lords.

Last night Charlie Mullins, the Remain-backing founder of Pimlico Plumbers, predicted Mrs May will be forced from office within two years, arguing that she had isolated herself from core Conservative businessmen.

He added: ‘When she goes, the damage will have been done and it’s going to take a long, long time to get back to where we are today.’