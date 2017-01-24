Alleged murderer taken to wrong court in wrong county

By Ian Drury, Home Affairs Correspondent for the Daily Mail

A furious judge has demanded answers after an alleged double killer's case was delayed because he was taken to the wrong court.

Remand prisoner Robert Trigg, who is accused of killing two girlfriends five years' apart, was due to appear at crown court in Lewes, East Sussex.

But in an embarrassing farce, private firm Serco was accused of blundering by taking the inmate to a magistrates court in Aldershot – 75 miles away.

The case - which was ready to proceed with barristers, solicitors and clerks - had to be adjourned for four hours on Friday.

It is the latest in a string of cases which have exposed the Ministry of Justice's shambolic privatisation of judicial services.

Serco has a Prisoner Escort and Custody Services (PECS) contract which involves transporting prisoners to and from 24 Crown Courts, 43 Magistrates' Courts, 24 prisons and 131 police stations.

In withering criticism, Judge Shani Barnes said the mistake was 'simply unacceptable' and insisted she would make a formal complaint.

She said: 'He [Trigg] is on his way to Aldershot. Serco are contracted to bring prisoners to court in a certain timeframe and being two-and-a-half hours late in simply not acceptable.

'I phoned them [Serco] up. I'm not going to repeat what I said to them.'

Judge Barnes expressed incredulity at the organisational failure because not only was Trigg taken to the wrong town in the wrong county, he was also taken to a magistrates instead of a crown court.

Trigg was charged with the Worthing murders of girlfriend Susan Nicholson, 52, in April 2011 and the manslaughter of mother-of-four Caroline Devlin, 35, who was found dead in bed in March 2006.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody by the judge.

The latest blunder comes after the Mail revealed how an Afghan murderer who attacked two police officers with a hammer after arriving in Britain could not be punished earlier this month because his interpreter went to the wrong court.

Around £10,000 of taxpayers' money was wasted on a judge, barristers, three police officers and court clerks for the sentencing of Jamshid Piruz.

Remand prisoner Robert Trigg, who is accused of killing two girlfriends five years' apart, was due to appear at crown court (pictured) in Lewes, East Sussex

An interpreter who could speak his Dari language was booked for the hearing because the 34-year-old, who beheaded a Dutch woman in 2007, has such poor English.

But the language expert was sent to the wrong Crown Court in East Sussex: Lewes rather than Hove.

According to Ministry of Justice statistics, the number of crown court trials delayed or axed because the defendant was absent or unfit to stand soared from 921 to 1264 in the two years to 2015.

The category included 'Defendant not produced by Prisoner Escort and Custody Service'.

In 2013, Serco agreed to return £2million in past profits to the MoJ after it was found staff claimed to have escort prisoners to courts when they had not.

The company insisted the defendant had not been taken to the wrong court. Insiders said the firm's vehicle was scheduled to deliver two prisoners – including Trigg – from HMP Wandsworth. One was going to Aldershot and the second to Lewes as part of a round trip.

But delays at the prison and then at the magistrates' court meant the vehicle arrived at its final destination more than two hours late.

Kevin Hagan, Serco's prisoner escort contract director, said: 'We are very sorry that the defendant arrived late at Lewes Crown Court. This was down to a series of events beyond our control and we are in contact with judge and the court to explain what happened.'