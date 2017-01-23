Bourke St Mall driver's brother fights for his life

By Freya Noble for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 16:58 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 16:59 EST, 23 January 2017

The brother of a man charged with murder after mowing down pedestrians on Melbourne's Bourke Street mall on Friday is fighting for his life after allegedly being stabbed in the face by his sibling.

On Friday morning, hours before Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas is accused of driving down Bourke Street mall at lunch time and killing at least five people, he is said to have stabbed his younger brother Angelo, who is gay.

According to police, the pair came to blows at their mother's housing commission apartment in Windsor, in front of 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas' girlfriend Akiir Muo, 25.

Angelo Gargasoulas, brother of the man accused of killing five people after he drove down Melbourne's Bourke Street, is still fighting for his life

Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas, 26, is charged with five counts of murder, and police also believe he stabbed his brother, who is gay, in the face before going on a rampage

Prosecutors say Gargasoulas ran down 37 people in the city centre on Friday, five of whom have since died, including a 10-year-old and a three-month-old

Less than 12 hours later, Gargasoulas' deadly rampage across Melbourne, which police said involved taking his girlfriend hostage, ended with him ploughing through pedestrians in the city centre, killing at least five people.

Tributes for Angelo have flowed on social media as the young man clings to life following the horrific attack.

'Praying for you brother hoping you can pull through this mate,' one friend wrote.

'Was only a couple weeks ago when i saw your face last and you where (sic) happy as larry now today your fighting for your life. Life can be so cruel.'

Tributes for Angelo have flowed on social media as the young man clings to life following the horrific attack

The rampage came to an end on Friday afternoon when police shot Gargasoulas, 26,

On Monday, Gargasoulas, 26, was due to front Melbourne Magistrates Court on five counts of murder but claimed he was feeling unwell

On Monday thousands attended a vigil at Melbourne's Federation Square

'Please god bless my friend Angelo Gargasoulas... Praying for your life and those who are have lost there (SIC) lives in Melbourne's tragedy xxx,' another well-wisher posted.

'Heart goes out to my blue eye hunnie pie Angelo Gargasoulas and his family at this sad sad time,' a friend said.

'Praying for the quickest safest recovery for u my darling!!'.

On Monday, Gargasoulas, 26, was due to front Melbourne Magistrates Court, but claimed he was feeling 'unwell' when summoned to face five counts of murder.

His defense lawyer told the court that his client was unable to appear after being released from hospital following surgery on a gunshot wound to his arm.

Among the five people killed in the horror attack on Friday were a three-month-old baby boy and a schoolgirl, 10.