Heartwarming dog's heavy chain is cut

An elderly dog is finally free after he spent 15 years chained up to his house in his owner's backyard.

Bear, of Suffolk County, New York, had to carry his heavy chain, survive harsh winters outside and received little care from his owner.

But he will no longer be tied to his doghouse after a local animal rescue group freed him, as a heartwarming video has shown.

His owner, who has neither been named nor charged with animal cruelty, agreed to let him go.

Guardians of Rescue president Robert Misseri said: 'We knew that we had to do something to make a difference in that dog's life.'

Bear was taken straight to the spa for grooming and has been to dog parks and even an indoor pool.

Despite being a Long Island dog, Bear had never been to the beach. But his carers at the group sought to remedy that.

He has also taken to sitting in front of fireplaces for hours on end.

The group is searching for a permanent home for Bear.

Misseri said: 'Our mission is to help rescue as many animals as we can, but we can’t do it without the help of the community'

Misseri said: 'One phone call from someone in the community set the wheels in motion that have changed Bear's life.

'That's a true success story and why we exist.'

He added: 'Our mission is to help rescue as many animals as we can, but we can’t do it without the help of the community.'

