Parents accused of starving daughter pleade not guilty

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 16:58 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 17:08 EST, 23 January 2017

An Iowa man and woman accused of starving and torturing their 16-year-old daughter have pleaded not guilty in her October death.

Nicole Finn, 42, and Joseph Finn Jr, 45, of West Des Moines, are charged with kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment and one of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Nicole Finn is also charged with first-degree murder. Some of the counts involve at least two other children.

The Finns entered their pleas Monday and their trial is set to begin March 27.

A medical examiner found that 16-year-old Natalie Finn died from denial of critical care.

Prosecutors say in court documents that the girl was starved and tortured by her parents.

During a court appearance last year, the Finns were accused of secretly confining Natalie and two of her siblings, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, inside their small home.

The pair are also are accused of using 'unreasonable force, torture or cruelty' to cause serious injury to the three children.

The children were deprived of food, clothing, shelter, health care or supervision, which caused 'substantial' physical, mental and emotional harm, according to the complaints. In Natalie's case, those actions caused her death, the complaint against them states.

Nicole Finn (left), 42, and Joseph Finn Jr (right), 45, of West Des Moines, are charged with kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment and one of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person

The teenager had repeatedly asked neighbors for food and clothing in the months before her death in her West Des Moines house, pictured here

In addition to the three children listed, the Finns also have two other children, the eldest of which is about to turn 23. The couple also have another 15-year-old.

Police only began investigating the family after the emergency services were called when Natalie was suffering cardiac arrest. She later died at a local hospital.

Natalie was a student at Walnut Creek Campus, and neighbors described her as sweet and outgoing - however they added there was very little interaction with the siblings.

She had also asked the neighbors for food and clothing at times.