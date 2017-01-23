Jane Fonda and Richard Perry list home for $13million

By Regina F. Graham For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:58 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 17:10 EST, 23 January 2017

The luxurious Beverly Hills home belonging to Hollywood legend Jane Fonda and her music producer partner Richard Perry has just hit the market for a cool $13million.

Built in 1961, the completely renovated multi-level home is located in the exclusive Trousdale Estates area.

Emmy-winning television director John Rich, who died aged 86 in 2012, previously owned the spacious home that's perfect for entertaining. The two-time Academy Award winning actress hosted her 75th birthday party inside with 150 guests near and dear to her heart.

The fitness guru and her four-time platinum record-selling producer partner purchased the residence that same year for $7.3million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Luxurious: The Beverly Hills home belonging to Hollywood legend Jane Fonda and her music producer partner Richard Perry has just hit the market for a cool $13million

Clean lines: Walls of double-glazed glass, as well as a glass elevator can be found situated in the heart of the home

Spacious: Emmy-winning television director John Rich, who died aged 86 in 2012, previously owned the spacious home that's perfect for entertaining a large number of guests. Fonda said she held her 75th birthday party inside with 150 guests

Comfortable: Fonda and Perry, who is a four-time platinum record-selling producer, purchased the residence in 2012 for $7.3million

Roomy: The pristine home has open living spaces that make sure guests along with the future homeowners are sure not to be cramped inside

New beginnings: On selling the beautiful home, the 79-year-old actress, pictured above with partner Richard Perry, said: 'Whoever ends up with it, I hope you love it as much as we have.' The couple is selling the home to get a change of scenery

The contemporary-style home located on Carla Ridge in the prestigious 90210 ZIP code stands two stories high as it offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles County from several vantage points.

Four bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms can be found inside the more than 7,100 square-feet of space.

The pristine abode has open living spaces and walls of double-glazed glass, as well as a glass elevator that is situated in the heart of the home to service each level.

There's an updated chef's kitchen that has an over-sized island and bi-folding doors that open up to a huge terrace.

Relaxed: The contemporary-style home located on Carla Ridge in the prestigious 90210 ZIP code is two stories large

Palatial: Built in 1961, the completely renovated multi-level home is located in the exclusive Trousdale Estates area

Expansive: There's also an updated chef's kitchen that has an over-sized island perfect for cooking tons of meals

Flawless: In addition, an adjoining area for breakfast is nearby that features a fireplace built into the window

Pristine: There's also bi-folding doors that open up to a huge terrace from inside the flawless kitchen and seating area both inside and outside that's perfect to entertain guests

Spectacular: At night, the fire place that's built into the window area inside the kitchen is sure to provide warmth in case of a chilly evening

In addition, an adjoining area for breakfast is nearby that features a fireplace built into the window.

A den in the downstairs area of the home boasts a wall of gold and platinum records to recognize the number of Perry's hits with A-list artists, including Barbra Streisand, Rod Stewart, Carly Simon, Diana Ross and Ringo Starr throughout the years.

In addition, there's a record studio, a media room, a gym and a diner-style wet bar downstairs within the large home.

Inside the white-walled master suite, there's a separate sitting room, his and hers bathrooms and a massive walk-in-closet.

Impeccable: Inside the white-walled master suite, there's a separate sitting room that's sure to provide plenty of relaxing moments for the future homeowner

Superb: The master suit connects to his and hers bathrooms, as the one above features a massive sunken bathtub and glass shower along with a sitting table

Grand: Another bathroom of the six-and-a-half inside the home also features a glass and marble shower with a sitting area both inside and outside of it

Fresh: There's a massive walk-in closet that can be accessed through the master suite in the abode

Exemplary: Outside the abode, a solar-heated swimming pool can be found on the more than three-quarter-acre property

Perfection: The home also has a gorgeous covered patio that has views showing the surrounding canyon all the way to the Pacific Ocean

Outside the abode, a solar-heated swimming pool can be found on the more than three-quarter-acre property.

Plus, a gorgeous covered patio, a meditation garden and a viewing area with a fire pit are all just steps away outside on the premises that has views showing the surrounding canyon all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

Fonda and Perry, who started dating eight years ago, are selling the home to get a change of scenery as they plan to find another home nearby.

'Whoever ends up with it,' the Coming Home actress told Forbes. 'I hope you love it as much as we have.'

The home is listed with Jade Mills and Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International.

Iconic: The contemporary-style home that has an outdoor pool is located on Carla Ridge in the heart of the prestigious and iconic 90210 ZIP code

Peaceful: A meditation garden with a fountain is located just steps away outside on the premises

Leafy: The property outside also has several trees and plants, as well as a grassy area to take in a bit of nature

Breathtaking: The residence stands two stories high, as it offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles County from several vantage points