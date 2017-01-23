Chief: Man killed after shootout with police in MS

By Associated Press

Published: 14:13 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 17:22 EST, 23 January 2017

Authorities in Greenville, Mississippi, say a man was shot to death by police after walking out of a house firing a handgun at officers.

Police Chief Delando Wilson Johnson tells The Delta Democrat-Times that 44-year-old Ronnie Lee Shorter died at the scene.

The Washington County coroner said he had been shot five times.

44-year-old Ronnie Lee Shorter was shot dead when he came out of his fire a gun in the air

Shorter was apparently shot five times by police who were forced to return fire as he came out of his Greenville, Mississippi house, pictured

A neighbor commented how Shorter would often be seen firing his gun into the air

Officers say they responded a call of shots being fired and knocked on the suspect's door.

He then walked out of his home firing a handgun at which point the officers were forced to return fire.

MBI spokesman Warren Strain says Shorter's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons says five officers at the scene were put on leave. Their names were not released.

Johnny Ross, who lives nearby, said Shorter 'randomly, from time to time, would shoot up in the air.'

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened and interviews will continue this week with the officers involved.

The police chief has collected their weapons and they will be submitted to the crime lab for processing as part of the investigation.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of MBI's investigation.