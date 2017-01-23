Home | News | Tuscon Air Force Base under lock down over 'gunshots'
Tuscon Air Force Base under lock down over 'gunshots'



  • Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson was placed under lock down at 10am
  • Authorities say they heard 'unconfirmed reports of gunshots sounds' 
  • A community page for families of military personal wrote that the base reported an 'active shooter' at around midday
  • A woman, who appears to be an officer, also reported hearing gun shots
  • The base has now confirmed that the lock down has been lifted after three hours

By Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:25 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 15:11 EST, 23 January 2017

A lock down of a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona after 'unconfirmed reports of gunshots' has finally been lifted.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson announced the lock down on social media at just after 10am on Monday. 

Authorities warned anyone on base to 'seek shelter immediately'. 

The lock down was lifted, after three-and-a-half hours, at just before 1.40pm.

A U.S. Air Force based in Arizona was placed under lock down after 'unconfirmed reports of gunshots'

Authorities warned anyone on base to 'seek shelter immediately' in the tweet

'All clear, the lockdown has been lifted,' a base spokesman tweeted. 'Base personal are free to resume all normal operations. We will continue with updates as available.'

Ashlee Silcox, who appears to be a decorated officer with the armed forces according to her Facebook photos, posted on a Facebook group that she had heard the gun shots which sparked the lock down.

'I heard gunshots from my office but that's it,' she wrote. When questioned where the shots were coming from she replied, 'Near the flight line but its been a moment or two since I have heard anything.'

She has since deleted her post. 

Community page Soaring Heights at Davis-Monthan AFB posted at around noon on Facebook that the base 'just reported an active shooter.'

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson announced the lock down on social media at just after 10am on Monday Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson announced the lock down on social media at just after 10am on Monday

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson announced the lock down on social media at just after 10am on Monday

They later updated the post saying that the base was still on lock down after 'there were reports of the sound of gun shots.

'No actual shooter has been confirmed at this time,' they posted at around 1pm. 

Officials with the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff's Office said that they have officers had been watching the situation although neither have been called to base.

'We're still gathering information about that right now,' Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told AJC.com earlier today. 'At this point we have not been requested by the base. We are in active communication with them.

'Right now, we are in a little bit of a holding pattern right now until they advise further.'

On-base schools and Child Development Centers were all cleared by security forces during the lock down while parents and family member were barred from traveling to them. 

The Tucson base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, which provides training and deploys the A-10 jet  The Tucson base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, which provides training and deploys the A-10 jet 

The Tucson base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, which provides training and deploys the A-10 jet 

A nearby charter school for grades 6 to 12 said on its Twitter account that it's not allowing anyone to enter or leave the school.  

No further information was available.

The Tucson base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, which provides training and deploys the A-10 jet.

About 6,500 active duty military and 1,000 Reserve and Air National Guard personnel work on the base, along with about 3,000 civilians.

Officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base told DailyMail.com they are not able to comment further at this time.  

