Spicer repeats claim about record inauguration audience

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:20 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 15:20 EST, 23 January 2017

New press secretary Sean Spicer offered some words of contrition to reporters during his first White House briefing – but then repeated his claim that President Trump's was the 'most watched inauguration ever.'

Spicer tried to diffuse tension with the gathered press corps following a Saturday tongue-lashing about the inaugural crowds and made claims about attendance that didn't stand up to scrutiny.

He made a few jokes off the bat. After he got asked point blank about whether he would tell the truth, Spicer offered a few accommodating remarks.

'Our intention is never to lie to you,' he told ABC's Jonathan Karl.

'It's an honor to do this. And yes, I believe that we have to be honest with the American people. I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts. There are certain things that we may – we may not fully understand when we come out,' he explained.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said it was never his intention to lie, and reframed his remarks about the size of the inaugural crowd

'We're going to do the best every time we can. I'm going to come out here and tell you the facts as I know them. And if we make a mistake I'll do our best to correct it,' he said.

'There are times when we believe something to be true, or we get something from an agency, or we act in haste because the information available wasn't complete, but our desire to communicate with the American people and make sure you have the most complete story at the time, and so we do it,' he said.

Asked whether there was something he'd like to correct, Spicer mentioned his claim about Metro ridership, having indicated that Metro ridership exceeded Obama's in 2009.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds his first briefing in the White House briefing room

'At the time the information that I was provided by the inaugural committee came from an outside agency,' he said.

'Knowing what we know now we can tell that WMATA's numbers were different,' he said, referencing a multi-state transportation agency.

Spicer had said: 'We know that 420,000 people used the D.C. Metro public transit yesterday, which actually compares to 317,000 that used it for President Obama's last inaugural.'

Then, Spicer repeated his claim that it was the largest inauguration ever.

'If you add up the network streaming numbers, Facebook, YouTube, all of the various live-streamings that we have information on so far, I don't think there's any question that it was the largest-watched inauguration ever,' he said.

His remarks were tailored to digital and TV viewers, however.

'It was the most-watched inaugural. When you look at, look, you look at one network alone got 16.9 million people online. Another couple of the networks, there were tens of millions of people that watched that online. Never mind the audience that was here: 31 million people watched it on television,' he said.

'Combine that with the tens of millions of people that watched it online, on a device. It's unquestionable. And I don't see any numbers that dispute that. When you add up attendance, viewership, total audience in terms of tablets, phones, on television – I'd love to see any information that proves that otherwise.'

Asked if the inauguration was watched by more than saw Ronald Reagan's in 1981, he said: 'I'm pretty sure that Reagan didn't have YouTube, Facebook or

Later in the briefing, pressed on his earlier comments and whether he meant it was the largest in-person crowd, Spicer said, 'I am not.'

'I am saying that it was as the total largest audience witnessed in person and around the globe,' he said.

During his Saturday rant, Spicer, said, 'This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe.'

Also during the briefing, Spicer switched to an attack on the press, going after a reporter who filed a false pool report stating that Trump had removed a bust of Martin Luther King, only to correct it afterward.

'There’s this constant attempt to undermine his credibility and the movement he represents,' he said, bringing up the MLK bust.

'Where was the apology to the president of the United States? Where was the tweet to millions of people who through how racially insensitive that was?'