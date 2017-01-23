Fort Worth man steals guitar by putting it in his pants

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:23 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 15:20 EST, 23 January 2017

Surveillance video shows a thief stealing a full-sized $1,700 guitar by stuffing it down his pants and walking out of the store.

Police are looking for a man who stole an expensive guitar by hiding it in his tracksuit bottoms last week in Fort Worth, Texas.

Security footage shows the suspect stealing the brown Sunburst Fender Guitar, worth more than $1,700, in just under a minute.

Police are looking for a man who walked out of a store with a brand new guitar stuffed down his pant in Fort Worth, Texas. The theft happened last week and the suspect was seen causally walking behind display shelves (left) before ducking down (right)

The man in a dark colored tracksuit is seen putting an object, which was later confirmed to be a $1,700 Sunburst Fender Guitar, down his pants

Police are still looking for this man who stole a guitar last week in Fort Worth, Texas

Video footage shows the man wearing a dark colored tracksuit and cap walking to a display area inside of a Guitar Center store.

Once the suspect's body is partially blocked by shelves, he ducks down and is seen putting an object down his pants.

He quickly adjusts his red vest and shirt over the expensive object and spends several seconds fiddling around with his clothing.

The thief then walks with his hands in his pockets away from the area, with his legs spread slightly apart.

Police only described the suspect as a white male.

He is seen fiddling and adjusting his vest (left) before walking out of the store with his hands in his pocket (right)