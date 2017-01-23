Home | News | Fort Worth man steals guitar by putting it in his pants
Fort Worth man steals guitar by putting it in his pants



  • A man stole a guitar last week at a Guitar Center store in Fort Worth, Texas
  • He is caught on camera stuffing the large instrument into his tracksuit bottoms  
  • The theft happened in under a minute and the suspect walked calmly away 

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:23 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 15:20 EST, 23 January 2017

Surveillance video shows a thief stealing a full-sized $1,700 guitar by stuffing it down his pants and walking out of the store.

Police are looking for a man who stole an expensive guitar by hiding it in his tracksuit bottoms last week in Fort Worth, Texas.

Security footage shows the suspect stealing the brown Sunburst Fender Guitar, worth more than $1,700, in just under a minute.

Video footage shows the man wearing a dark colored tracksuit and cap walking to a display area inside of a Guitar Center store.

Once the suspect's body is partially blocked by shelves, he ducks down and is seen putting an object down his pants. 

He quickly adjusts his red vest and shirt over the expensive object and spends several seconds fiddling around with his clothing.

The thief then walks with his hands in his pockets away from the area, with his legs spread slightly apart. 

Police only described the suspect as a white male.   

The theft occurred at this Guitar Center store in Fort Worth, Texas, last week  The theft occurred at this Guitar Center store in Fort Worth, Texas, last week 

The theft occurred at this Guitar Center store in Fort Worth, Texas, last week 


Fort Worth man steals guitar by putting it in his pants
