Woman is filmed dying hair on New York City subway



  • A woman was filmed casually dying her on a New York City subway car 
  • She is seen wearing protective plastic gloves as she applies dye from a bottle
  • A passenger on the Manhattan-bound 4 train filmed the incident  

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:12 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 15:21 EST, 23 January 2017

Most New Yorkers can admit they have witnessed strange things while riding the subway, but passengers on the 4 train may have never expected to see a woman dying her hair. 

In the bizarre cell phone footage, the young woman is seen making the most out of her commute as she casually douses her hair with dye on the Manhattan-bound 4 train.

She is seen wearing plastic protective gloves as she applies the hair dye from the bottle. 

Passengers on the train did not seem to be bothered by her as subway rider sitting next to her captured the incident on video.

The woman did not seem to have notice someone had been filming her.  

MTA courtesy guidelines lists 'clipping and primping' as a violation of subway etiquette. 

Hair salon express: Passengers did not seem to be bothered that she was dying her hair 

 


