Trump pulls out of controversial Trans-Pacific trade deal

By Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:50 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 15:23 EST, 23 January 2017

President Donald Trump yanked the United States out of President Barack Obama's 12-nation trade pact today, making good on a campaign promise to negotiate a better agreement.

Trump signed an executive order Monday morning withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP.

'We've been talking about this for a long time,' Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office on Monday as he signed the memorandum. 'Great thing for the American worker.'

The deal had not yet been ratified and was considered dead on arrival once Trump won the presidential election. Trump railed against the agreement on the campaign trail, calling it a 'rape of our country.'

His opposition to trade deals negotiated by Democrats was a driving force behind his victory in Rust Belt states with populations that are largely white and working class and were expected to go to Obama's preferred successor, Hillary Clinton.

Clinton's husband signed the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, which Trump has said he'll take a look at, too.

Trump warned workers that Clinton would 'betray' them, too, just like her former president husband if they gave her the authority to negotiate on their behalf.

As president-elect, Trump promised to back out of the trade deal that Obama pursued with the backing of congressional Republicans, against the demands of his own party, on 'day one' of his administration.

In a video he released in late November, Trump said the trade deal is 'a potential disaster for our country.' Trump said promised to negotiate 'fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores' instead.

The White House has not released a copy of the memo Trump signed this morning ending the United States' involvement in TPP or explained what it says.

At the beginning of his first briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the president is 'moving quickly' on the negotiation of 'tough and smart' trade policy.

'This is a strong signal that the Trump administration wants free and fair trade around the world,' he said.