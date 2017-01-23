Blow for Australian economy as Donald Trump pulls TPP

By Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent For Dailymail.com and Freya Noble for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 15:06 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 15:24 EST, 23 January 2017

President Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of President Barack Obama's 12-nation trade pact today, making good on a campaign promise to negotiate a better agreement.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, was originally billed as the gold-standard in free trade deals and a strategy to blunt China's dominance in the Asia-Pacific.

But just three days after the TPP's champion, former president Barack Obama, moved out of the White House, Trump, sitting in the Oval Office, signed the executive order to withdraw the US from the TPP.

It is a major blow to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as the TPP was the key plank of the nation's trade policy.

Scroll down for video

President Donald Trump yanked the United States out of President Barack Obama's 12-nation trade pact today, making good on a campaign promise to negotiate a better agreement

'We've been talking about this for a long time,' Trump said from the Oval Office on Monday as he signed the memorandum.

'Great thing for the American worker.'

The deal had not yet been ratified and was considered dead on arrival once Trump won the presidential election. Trump railed against the agreement on the campaign trail, calling it a 'rape of our country.'

His opposition to trade deals negotiated by Democrats was a driving force behind his victory in Rust Belt states with populations that are largely white and working class and were expected to go to Obama's preferred successor, Hillary Clinton.

A slimmed down TPP, without the US, could emerge, although China is expected to move in and fill the hole left by America.

China was not invited to join the TPP.

Australian Trade Minster Steven Ciobo, who is in the US, said on the weekend he had been speaking with remaining TPP nations 'on ways to lock in the benefits from the TPP' without US involvement.

The TPP has had a long history.

Negotiations began more than eight years ago and Australia's prime ministers during the period - Julia Gillard, Kevin Rudd, Tony Abbott and Mr Turnbull - all threw their support behind it.

Hillary Clinton, as US secretary of state, said during a speech in 2012 in Adelaide the TPP was the 'gold standard in trade agreements' while Obama sided with his usual foes, Republican members of Congress, in an attempt to make the TPP a reality.

It is a major blow to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as the TPP was the key plank of the nation's trade policy

The release by WikiLeaks of Clinton's presidential campaign chairman John Podesta's emails showed the internal debate among Clinton's advisors about whether she should support or oppose the TPP.

With her Democrat rival Bernie Sanders and Republican frontrunner Trump opposing the TPP, Clinton made a surprise move by announcing an anti-TPP stance.

Clinton's husband signed the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, which Trump has said he'll take a look at, too.

Trump warned workers that Clinton would 'betray' them, too, just like her former president husband if they gave her the authority to negotiate on their behalf.

As president-elect, Trump promised to back out of the trade deal that Obama pursued with the backing of congressional Republicans, against the demands of his own party, on 'day one' of his administration.

In a video he released in late November, Trump said the trade deal is 'a potential disaster for our country.' Trump said promised to negotiate 'fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores' instead.

The White House has not released a copy of the memo Trump signed this morning ending the United States' involvement in TPP or explained what it says.

At the beginning of his first briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the president is 'moving quickly' on the negotiation of 'tough and smart' trade policy.

'This is a strong signal that the Trump administration wants free and fair trade around the world,' he said.