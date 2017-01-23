Shia LaBeouf filmed screaming at white supremacist

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Shia LaBeouf was captured screaming into the face of a 'white supremacist' just two days into his four-year protest of Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old actor spent the weekend outside Manhattan's Museum of the Moving Image, and on Sunday was approached by a young man who said directly into the camera: 'We must secure the existence of white people.'

At the time, LaBeouf and all those present had been chanting 'he will not divide us,' and when the young man made his statement the actor immediately went off on a tirade.

'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,' screamed LaBeouf, with his head snapping out towards the man and forcing him to back down.

'HE WILL NOT DIVUDE US.'

There was also an incident on Saturday where LaBeouf tried to punch a man who was running up to the camera with a 'Pepe 2020' sign.

It is unclear however if this was an actual protester or a willing participant in LaBeouf's project.

Given the sheer number of people present it seems a bit odd that the man would venture to the site alone and make the comment directly into the camera.

What's more, after he walks off he is more than willing to return to a spot directly in front of the camera for LaBeouf to begin his one-sided shouting match.

There have been a number of people trolling LaBeouf and the protesters at the site over the first weekend.

One man even made an appearance in the early hours of Monday and spent 30 seconds stating directly into the camera's microphone: 'Hitler did nothing wrong.'

LaBeouf has been at the site every single day since it launched on Friday, and on Monday was seen bringing pizzas to those protesting, many of whom were also seen at the location on previous days.

He was also filmed chatting with a police officer for a while.

Keeping watch: On Monday, LaBeouf was on the scene bringing pizza (left) and talking to police (right)

Chowing down: LaBeouf was back at Manhattan's Museum of the Moving Image on Monday for the livestreamed protest, which will last four years

LaBeouf announced his plans to launch this protest last Friday after tweeting out 'he will not divide us' all week.

'Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish,' said the website announcing LaBeouf's project.

'In this way, the mantra "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.'

Jaden Smith, the son of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, was the first person to be filmed protesting President Trump taking office.