Indiana lawmaker apologizes for "fat women" meme

An Indiana state senator has come under fire online after he claimed he was 'not sure' how a fat-shaming meme was shared on his Facebook account.

The official account of Republican Jack Sandlin shared the meme from another group Sunday. It showed Saturday's Women's March through DC with the message 'In one day, Trump got more fat women walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.'

The post was taken down, Fox 59 reported, but not before screenshots were shared online - and not before Sandlin stirred up more anger with his response.

The meme's mention of Michelle Obama was a reference to her campaign against obesity.

Sandlin initially posted 'Apparently there is an offensive post on Facebook that's attributed to me about women in Washington marching.

'Not sure how that ended up on my Facebook wall but that certainly does not reflect my opinion of women. People who know me will know that's not my view.'

The remark, which notably lacked an apology, mostly garnered 'angry' reactions from Facebook followers, according to NY Magazine.

Sandlin then deleted that comment too, or made it private, and released an official statement that was more forthcoming with an apology.

'Yesterday, an offensive message related to the Women's March on Washington appeared on my Facebook page. It's unclear to me how this ended up on my page, but I have removed it,' he wrote.

'This message in no way represents my views toward women, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who may have seen it.'

That wasn't enough to appease hordes of furious Indianans and others who filled his official Facebook account with angry comments, however, some of whom perhaps missed his apology.

'Your sharing a misogynist meme is absolutely inexcusable from an elected official. You owe millions of women an apology, jacka**,' wrote Dawn Leonard.

And Beth Mahoney Nelson complained: 'Dear Senator Porn 'Stache, You are an idiot and no one believes you didn't post this tripe.

'Own up to it and apologize and you MIGHT have a chance of not being spanked like a cheap hooker in your next election.'

Sandlin represents the 36th District in Indianapolis and Greenwood, and was elected last November.

He had previously spent six years on the on the Indianapolis Marion County City-County Council; prior to that he was a police officer.

The Women's March took place in cities across the world, including one in Indianapolis, which attracted 4,500 people.

The march in Washington, DC, attracted around 500,000 people. According to crowd analysis experts contacted by The New York Times, that was around two thirds more than attended Trump's inauguration on Friday.