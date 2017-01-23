Hong Kong politician hired taxi to fetch TOILET PAPER

By Matt Hunter For Mailonline

A senior Hong Kong politician has been criticised for taking a taxi to her former residence to collect toilet rolls.

Carrie Lam was caught short a few hours after moving out of her government quarters to live as a civilian as part of her election campaign.

The 59-year-old is seen as favourite to become Hong Kong's chief executive, the highest position in the city.

After she revealed her story to reporters over the weekend, Lam has been ridiculed on social media.

'I'm laughing so hard, I'm on the floor,' a user called Robhimx wrote on Twitter.

Many have questioned why she couldn't have gone to a local convenience store instead of travelling to her former home in the exclusive Peak district. The episode has become known as 'Loo paper-gate' online.

Lam defended her actions to reporters: 'A lot has happened in my life in the last few days,' she said.

'I have to keep adapting to the changes, and to keep learning.'

Lam came from a working class background but has worked as a civil servant since 1980.

She has also held the prestigious chief secretary position, which gave her chauffered cars and government homes.

But Lam is now underfire and questions are being asked of her knowledge of the city.

Last week Lam was criticised for appearing not to know how to use a turnstile at a Hong Kong subway station.

In the footage she is seen waiting at the turnstile until an rail worker advises her she can just walk through.

Another hopeful for the chief executive role, Regina Ip, has tried to use the gaffe to her advantage.

When asked on a radio show whether she could use a rail turnstile she held up pre-paid Octopus electronic cards which are used to pay for a range of services in Hong Kong, including travel and food shopping.

Hong Kong's chief executive will be elected in March.