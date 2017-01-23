6ft 7ins motorist denies standing up at wheel of Ford Ka

By Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

Published: 12:08 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 13:06 EST, 23 January 2017

Adam Elliott outside court where he has denied driving while standing up

A tall man denies standing while he was driving a small car in Gateshead.

Adam Elliott is charged with dangerous driving and it is alleged he drove his Ford Ka convertible while he was standing up.

But the 25-year-old insists he was in total control of the car when he was driving down the Felling bypass in Gateshead and the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle, in January last year.

According to the Chronicle Live, Nick Cartmell, defending, told Newcastle Crown Court: 'He is adamant he was not standing.

'The allegation is he was standing while driving. He is a few inches off 7ft.

'He accepts he was high in the seat but he was not standing and was in control of the vehicle.

'It's a very small car.

'It would have been like the Big Friendly Giant in Noddy's car.'

He was driving with the top of the convertible down at the time of the offence.

Elliott was due to appear in court for a trial today but it has now been adjourned to a later date.

The 6ft 7ins man, pictured left and right at court today, was due to stand trial but it has been adjourned