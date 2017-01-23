Home | News | 6ft 7ins motorist denies standing up at wheel of Ford Ka
Harris hires detectives after women claim he abused them
Trump blasts ethics lawsuit against him as 'without merit'

6ft 7ins motorist denies standing up at wheel of Ford Ka



  • 59 minutes ago
  • 19
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Adam Elliott, who is nearly 7ft tall, is accused of driving while standing up
  • He denies the offence said to have happened on the Felling bypass in Gateshead
  • He admits he was high in the seat, but said he was in complete control of the car 

By Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

Published: 12:08 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 13:06 EST, 23 January 2017

Adam Elliott outside court where he has denied driving while standing up Adam Elliott outside court where he has denied driving while standing up

Adam Elliott outside court where he has denied driving while standing up

A tall man denies standing while he was driving a small car in Gateshead.

Adam Elliott is charged with dangerous driving and it is alleged he drove his Ford Ka convertible while he was standing up.

But the 25-year-old insists he was in total control of the car when he was driving down the Felling bypass in Gateshead and the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle, in January last year.

According to the Chronicle Live, Nick Cartmell, defending, told Newcastle Crown Court: 'He is adamant he was not standing.

'The allegation is he was standing while driving. He is a few inches off 7ft.

'He accepts he was high in the seat but he was not standing and was in control of the vehicle.

'It's a very small car. 

'It would have been like the Big Friendly Giant in Noddy's car.'

He was driving with the top of the convertible down at the time of the offence.

Elliott was due to appear in court for a trial today but it has now been adjourned to a later date.

The 6ft 7ins man was due to stand trial but it has been adjourned The 6ft 7ins man was due to stand trial but it has been adjourned
Elliott appeared at court today with a female companion Elliott appeared at court today with a female companion

The 6ft 7ins man, pictured left and right at court today, was due to stand trial but it has been adjourned

Mr Elliott, 25, denies that he was standing at the wheel when he drove last year Mr Elliott, 25, denies that he was standing at the wheel when he drove last year
Mr Elliott with the roof of his car up Mr Elliott with the roof of his car up

Mr Elliott, 25, denies that he was standing at the wheel when he drove last year. He is pictured in the car left and right with the roof down and up

Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

6ft 7ins motorist denies standing up at wheel of Ford Ka
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

PIERS MORGAN: Madonna, Bomb threats dont Trump hate

PIERS MORGAN: Madonna, Bomb threats dont Trump hate

Brooklyn home owners paying $1000 a year to sit on\ stoops

Brooklyn home owners paying $1000 a year to sit on\ stoops

Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

Latest Nigeria News