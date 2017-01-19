George H.W. Bush health improves, moving out of ICU

By Reuters and Afp

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, has been discharged from the same hospital after being treated for viral bronchitis with antibiotics, doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital said at a news conference.

'He is a really strong person. He is not your average 92 year old,' Dr. Amy Mynderse said of the former president who was hooked up to a ventilator for several days last week.

Full recovery for the couple will take another week or two, according to the physicians.

'X-rays continue to improve, so no obvious re-accumulation of material in his airways that would then again put him behind the eight-ball,' Dr. Clint Doerr said, adding that the former president will need a 'fairly aggressive combination of breathing medications. We'll finish off a full course of antibiotics as well.'

The Parkinson's disease which has left the former president in a wheelchair played a minimal role in his illness, doctors said.

Doerr added that he's been sitting up, laughing, joking and asking when he can go home from the Houston hospital that has been treating him for pneumonia for the past 10 days.

'He is waiting anxiously for his favorite oyster stew for lunch,' Doerr shared.

'He's on minimal oxygen, joking and laughing with the nurses and doctors.'

Mynderse told reporters during the news conference that when she informed the former president she would be speaking at a news conference Monday, he replied: 'About what?'

She shared that Bush appeared incredulous that people would want to know about him.

'They're so humble. They truly are the most humble people,' Mynderse said.

Doctors said that he is expected to spend a few more days in the hospital, but the breathing tube was removed on Friday.

Bush, who was unable to attend the inauguration for President Donald Trump, has been at Houston Methodist Hospital since January 14 after experiencing shortness of breath.

Barbara Bush was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, family spokesman Jim McGrath has said.

The 41st president has hopes of being released from the hospital in time to watch the upcoming Super Bowl game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at his home in Texas.

Word of the Bush couple's ill health drew wishes for their speedy recovery from President Barack Obama, former president Bill Clinton and Trump.

Bush, who served as the nation's 41st commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993, is the oldest of the four living former US presidents and uses a wheelchair. He has seemed frail in recent public appearances.

In July 2015, Bush was treated in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. The previous December he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for breathing problems.

He was treated at the same facility in November 2012 for bronchitis, spending nearly two months in the hospital.

George Herbert Walker Bush was born June 12, 1924 in Milton, Massachusetts to a wealthy New England political dynasty, the son of Prescott Bush, a successful banker and US senator for Connecticut.

He deferred his acceptance to Yale University in order to join the US Navy and head off to World War II, before marrying Barbara and heading to west Texas to crack into the oil business.

As a rising political star, he served in the US House of Representatives, as US ambassador to the United Nations, and director of the Central Intelligence Agency before becoming vice president to Ronald Reagan for eight years.

As president, Bush steered the United States through the end of the Cold War and drove Iraqi invasion forces out of Kuwait, only to be denied a second term over a weak economy.

Bush is father to former president George W. Bush (2001-2009) and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who was a contender in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries.