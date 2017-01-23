Spicer's beef over crowd size not worth fighting over

By Nikki Schwab, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

President George W. Bush's former press secretary, Ari Fleischer, said it's part of the job to take on the press – 'that's a time honored tradition' – but perhaps not on something so petty as the size of the president's inauguration crowd.

'Take them on, though, when you have the high ground,' Fleisher said, responding to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's dress down of the press that occurred Saturday.

'The part about how many people showed up in the audience of the inauguration?' Fleisher continued. 'Who cares? It's not worth fighting over.'

Spicer surprised many in the media Saturday when he used his first appearance behind the podium in the White House briefing room to yell at reporters over a mistake in a pool report that said President Trump had removed the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office.

That criticism the the press Fleischer thought was fair.

'Reporters today are too fast to hit Twitter and to slow to ask questions,' he noted.

Spicer also proclaimed that Trump's inauguration grew the largest crowd ever, a statement that was easily proven false.

'Today's he's going to get challenged on that,' noted Fleisher, as Spicer is due to brief reporters and take questions this afternoon for the first time as press secretary.

Fleischer said that Spicer will have to back up the statistic that he used, which now look to be incomplete Metro ridership numbers.

'If he used a statistic that's wrong, correct it today,' Fleisher advised. 'There's no harm done if you're a press secretary saying I got a statistic wrong and walk it back.'

He also suggested that Spicer, 'cool the confrontation down a notch – or three.'

Fleischer, who stood behind that podium from President Bush's inauguration until the summer of 2003, had an idea about what inspired Spicer's rant.

'It came from the president,' Fleischer thought.

'This was one of those times where you're told, get out and fix it and do it now,' he continued.

'That doesn't give you time to prepare it, can't develop the facts the way you want,' Fleischer said.

Fleischer thought, however, Spicer could turn things around.

'Today is day two,' Fleischer said.