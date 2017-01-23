Home | News | Man bites EAR off another man during argument about Trump
Man bites EAR off another man during argument about Trump



  • 48 minutes ago
  • A man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about Trump
  • The victim was bitten at his apartment in the city's East Liberty neighborhood after a verbal argument turned physical, police said
  • Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer says she isn't able to say whether the victim supported Trump or opposed him
  • The victim's ear was recovered by police in the apartment

By Associated Press and Zoe Szathmary For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:51 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 13:15 EST, 23 January 2017

A man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as they argued about President Donald Trump, police say.

The victim was bitten at his apartment in the city's East Liberty neighborhood after a verbal argument turned physical, police said in a news release.

Authorities said that they responded to a Baum Boulevard gas station around 6.45am Monday.

A man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as they argued about President Donald Trump, police say. The incident took place in the 300 block of Amber Street  A man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as they argued about President Donald Trump, police say. The incident took place in the 300 block of Amber Street 

According to police, 'Officers located a 30-year-old male victim who had been assaulted at his apartment in the 300 block of Amber Street by a known male actor.

'According to the investigation, the victim and actor were arguing about President Donald Trump. 

'The argument turned physical and the actor bit the victim's right ear off. The victim ran to a nearby gas station to seek help.'

Police say the victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition Police say the victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition

Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer says she isn't able to say whether the victim supported Trump or opposed him.

The victim's ear was recovered by police in the apartment.

Police say he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.

Police say they know who bit the man's ear and are searching for him. They wouldn't give his name.

President Donald Trump is pictured in Washington on Monday  President Donald Trump is pictured in Washington on Monday 

