Moment gunman blasts house with sawn-off shotgun

By Matt Hunter For Mailonline

Published: 13:16 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 13:17 EST, 23 January 2017

A man armed with a sawn-off shotgun blasted it at a house before fleeing on a moped.

CCTV images of the dramatic moment in Bolton have been released by police.

Two men, one carrying the shotgun, rode a moped onto Ashbourne Avenue at about 7pm.

The passenger got off the motorbike and fired a shot through the window of a house on the street, in what detectives believe was a targeted attack.

The suspect then got back on the motorbike and the pair drove away towards Bromwich Street during the incident on January 11.

Det Insp Danny Brophy said: 'I want to reassure the community that a specialist team of officers is working on this case to establish the facts and identify the people involved.

'Fortunately, no-one was hurt, but we believe this was a targeted attack, though the motive is not clear.

'We have released CCTV images and, although they aren't of great quality, I'm hoping they may jog someone's memory who saw the men on the moped.

'If you were in the area at that time you may have key information that could help our investigation, so I would urge you to get in touch.'

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 5761, 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, 0800 555 111.