UmaThurman keeping ex's million-dollar diamond for kids

Uma Thurman’s ex-fiance testified on Monday that she had turned down his second proposal of marriage with a million-dollar engagement ring but instead wanted it to be put into a trust for her three children.

The actress and her former partner, Arpad Busson, were back at Manhattan Supreme Court for the next round in their custody battle over their four-year-old daughter, Altalune ‘Luna’ Florence.

Busson was called by his lawyer, Peter Bronstein, as a rebuttal witness and asked again about the eight-carat diamond ring which has become a bone of contention in the child custody case.

Thurman testified last week that she had returned the ring to Busson after their engagement broke off for the first time in 2008 but that he had later returned it to her without a marriage proposal and the intention it should be kept in a trust for Luna.

Busson give Uma the side-eye in court today after he testified that he proposed for the second time with the 8-carat diamond ring and never meant for it to be put in trust for her two children with Ethan Hawke

Uma said that the couple's relationship deteriorated during the 2008 financial crisis

Busson claimed on Monday that he proposed marriage to Thurman for a second time after their daughter was born on July 15, 2012.

He told the court: ‘It was during the winter. I took her to the Rockefeller Center, when the Christmas tree was there.

Busson claimed on Monday that he proposed marriage to Thurman for a second time with the million-dollar ring after their daughter was born on July 15, 2012

‘I had taken the ring out of the safe and had it with me for several days.’

He said he told Thurman it was an engagement ring and now that Luna was born, they should get married.

Busson said: ‘It was a very unpleasant moment right there’, and claimed that Thurman said the ring should go into a trust for her three children. She has two teenage children, Maya and Levon, with her ex-husband, the actor Ethan Hawke.

‘I had no reason to think that two-thirds of the value of that ring should go to her other children,’ he said.

Thurman shook her head and scribbled notes on her pad for her lawyers as Busson testified.

The French financier, 53, also denied Thurman’s testimony that their relationship had deteriorated in part due to his

stress during the 2008 financial crisis and the effect that Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme had on his business.

‘Was that a true statement?’ Bronstein asked.

‘No,’ Busson replied.

Busson also vehemently denied that he had abandoned his daughter after he and Thurman broke up for the final time in March 2014.

He said that within weeks he began trying to plan overnight visits with his daughter.

‘It was a complete lie to say I abandoned my daughter,’ Busson told the court.

Uma has two children, Maya and Levon, now teenagers. with her ex-husband, the actor Ethan Hawke

Uma and Arpad arrived at court on Friday when Uma testified that she broke off her engagement to Busson after he had an ‘aggressive tantrum’ in front of their children over a cancelled trip to the Bahamas

He said it was untrue that he told the actress that their child would not be a U.S. citizen, not have a U.S. passport and not have her last name.

On hearing that Thurman was pregnant, he described his emotions. ‘Overjoyed. I wanted a little girl. That was a beautiful gift,’ he told the court.

They had discussed his desire to have Luna baptized like his two other sons and she agreed, Busson testified.

He also said that he had a conversation with Thurman’s father, Alexander Thurman, a renowned Buddhist scholar, about performing a Buddhist blessing.

He said that his daughter has not been baptized and Thurman would no longer discuss the matter.

‘I would like Luna to be baptized, I would like Luna to have a Catholic upbringing,’ he said.

Attorney for the child, Virginia LoPreto, quizzed Busson on whether he knew the rigors of what a Catholic upbringing would entail.

Bronstein called no further witnesses on Monday.

Justice Matthew Cooper then invited the lawyers for both parties to his chamber to see if the custody case could be settled without his ruling.

Busson and Thurman both left the courtroom.

Uma stopped to help a fallen photographer on her way in to court

Busson's lawyer grilled Thurman on her relationship with hotelier Andre Balazs and holidays she had taken with him, 'leaving' daughter Luna in the care of others

On Friday Uma Thurman told the court that she broke off her engagement to Busson soon after he had an ‘aggressive tantrum’ in front of their children over a cancelled trip to the Bahamas.

She told the court that she and Busson, a French financier, had become engaged in June 2008 after meeting a year earlier in Rome. Thurman, 46, said he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

‘Things worsened over the course of the year,’ Thurman said. She said that the 2008 financial crisis and Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme had a ‘terrible effect on his business’.

‘He became stressed, very angry, very difficult to be with and he became meaner,’ Thurman said.

She said they had formally ended their engagement in the fall of 2009 but that the deterioration began several months earlier.

In June 2009, she had been forced to cancel a trip to the Bahamas with Busson after her elder daughter, Maya, fell from her bike and broke both of her arms.

‘He [Busson] had a very aggressive tantrum in front of all the kids… He told his sons to get up and go out to dinner with him… It was very traumatic,’ Thurman said.

Thurman also told the court she had returned the million-dollar engagement ring given to her by Busson at this time.

The couple reunited around New Year 2010 and in the fall of 2011, she fell pregnant and gave the news to Busson.

She told the court: ‘He looked at me and said, “Well the child will not share your last name, will not be a U.S. citizen, will not have a U.S. passport and will be raised a Catholic.”’

She described their relationship as ‘terrible’ at this time and they had several sessions of couple’s counseling.

Busson looked away from Thurman and occasionally shook his head during her testimony. Justice Matthew Cooper at one point reminded her not to add inflections to her voice when she testified about him.

Thurman explained that the ring had come back into her possession in winter 2012 when Busson gave it to her without any explanation she could remember and without proposing marriage.

‘I said “I will keep it for Luna".'

Busson’s lawyer grilled Uma Thurman on her relationship with hotelier, Andre Balazs, during cross-examination on Friday.

She had earlier testified on Friday about a November 2015 weekend when she was out of town and Luna had fallen and had several stitches to her eye.

Busson told the court on Thursday that Thurman had left their daughter with nannies and had been at the beach with Balazs whom Busson’s attorney described as ‘someone she sees’.

Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson, the son of Busson and Elle Macpherson, also testified during the bitter custody battle

Thurman told the court that on the weekend in question, she had left her daughter in the care of her mother and her son, Levon.

She said that she had been due in Paris for a work appearance, which was canceled due the Paris terrorist attack, and decided to leave a couple of days early to visit with friends who had rented a house in St Barts.

‘I was visiting with friends, I was not, whatever he thought,’ she testified.

Busson’s lawyer, Peter Bronstein, returned to the St Barts trip during his cross-examination.

‘And Mr Balazs was in St Barts?’ he asked.

‘No – not on that trip. At other times,’ Thurman replied.

‘You were pictured with an empty bottle of wine and a cigarette?’ Bronstein asked.

Wolff objected to the question and the judge warned Bronstein to curtail such questions because it had nothing to do with the child custody but was about having ‘the trial depicted negatively in the press’.

Bronstein asked several more questions about Balazs including if Thurman had stayed at one of his hotels in London during a trip to bring Luna to visit her father in summer 2015.

She was also asked by Busson’s lawyer about whether she was engaged to Balazs for a period in 2015 to which her attorney objected.

Thurman did not answer and shook her head.

On Thursday, Busson was asked about his supposed addiction to prostitutes and threatening his former partner, Elle Macpherson, on Thursday morning in the latest round of his child custody battle with ex-fiancée Uma Thurman.

Thurman and Busson's bitter legal battle over their four-year-old daughter, Altalune 'Luna' Florence, has spanned nearly two years.

His attorney, Peter Bronstein, asked Busson about attempts he had made to arrange visits with his daughter. He replied: 'It wasn't difficult, it was impossible – it was constantly denied.

'I asked the mother to have an overnight. I asked for Luna to come down to the Bahamas. I asked in May, there was understanding I would have her in summer. It just went on and on…'. Busson then indicated that the situation was what forced him to initiate legal proceedings in 2014.

The pair, who had an on-off seven-year relationship, did not look at each other earlier this week on Tuesday as they took seats at either end of a long table before Justice Matthew Cooper.

Thurman, 46, was first to take the stand and was immediately asked by Busson's lawyer about her drinking habits.

Her lawyer, Adam Wolff, objected to the line of questioning because Busson would not answer the same questions for court-appointed psychologist, Dr Sara Weiss.

Justice Matthew F. Cooper agreed. 'I don't see how it's fair that you get permission to ask questions about this when your client stonewalled on this question.'

Last Friday, Weiss testified that Thurman told her she had taken prescription drugs for depression, anxiety and sleeping problems. She said the actress had no psychological issues and was only affected by ADHD.

The judge shut down questions about alcohol, saying that it was 'bad for the child' who would one day read about it online. Busson's lawyer argued that Thurman's drinking was important in determining decision-making and if she can cope with custody but the judge denied this.

He then turned to Thurman and asked: 'Does it have any effect on your ability to function?'

'No, sir, it does not have any effect on my ability to function,' she replied.

Busson, a French financier who lives in both London and the Bahamas, gave extensive details of the privileged lifestyle he provides for his daughter and his two elder sons, Arpad and Aurelius, 13.

He described his London home as 'a house with four floors, garden in front and in back. It has six bedrooms, living room and dining room'.

Thurman has alleged that Busson frequently cancels his scheduled visits with Luna (Luna above in center flanked by Thurman's son Levon and daughter Maya, whose father is actor Ethan Hawke)

Thurman gave birth to Luna in 2012 (left with Busson while pregnant) and then split with her money man beau (right in 2013) two years later

Busson said that he owned the home and that his daughter has visited around six times. He described his Bahamas property as having several buildings with a 'big terrace, five bedrooms… It overlooks the ocean and it has been a family house for the last 20 years'. Busson has a cook, cleaner and gardener on staff at the home.

Busson said that his four-year-old daughter has visited the home around seven times.

Much time was spent in court detailing the length and complexity of travel times between New York, the Bahamas and other destinations where Busson has taken his daughter on vacation.

Busson said that Luna was 'very' familiar and 'at home' in the Bahamas.

'[She is] very excited, happy, can't wait to go for a swim. She asks about different people, if they are there. Incredibly joyful,' Busson said.

Busson was also asked to describe his relationship with his sons.

'I tried to be as present as possible when we had time together living in London. I tried to be involved as much as I could on the education side, the medical side, the sports and activities side. I was a very big part of their daily lives,' he said.

He also described his custody arrangements with Macpherson.

Good Samaritan: Thurman helped a videographer who fell over on Friday outside court (above)