Texas man guilty of plotting daughter's boyfriend's death

By Liam Quinn For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:13 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 13:14 EST, 23 January 2017

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to paying to have his daughter's boyfriend killed in a bungled plot that was ultimately unsuccessful.

Jeffrey Peyton, 59, appeared in the Wichita Falls 30th District Court last week over charges stemming from a failed attempt to hire a hitman to murder a man in June 2015.

The 59-year-old admitted to handing over the cash, and also listed his wife, 41-year-old Christina Peyton, as an accomplice, the Times Record News reports.

Jeffrey Peyton (left), 59, and Christina Peyton (right), 41, are accused of hiring a hitman to kill their daughter's boyfriend

He offered the man $500 - $300 up front and $200 once the deed was done - to have the boyfriend 'taken out'.

The killer plot was foiled by an undercover officer the Peyton's allegedly approached to carryout the hit, who secretly recorded all their conversations about the plan.

According to the cop, the Peytons initially hinted about how they wanted the boyfriend dealt with 'permanently', before Christina added: 'I want him gone. Not out-of-town gone. I want him dead gone.'

The 41-year-old then explained how she would to the movies on the day of the hit, saying she could not be around 'the day this happens', according to the newspaper.

Jeffrey Peyton, 59, appeared in the Wichita Falls 30th District Court (pictured) last week over the incident

But to really catch the Peytons out, police went to the boyfriend and convinced him to play dead.

He posed for pictures having been 'shot', and then on July 2, 2015, the imagines were shown to Jeffrey and Christiana - who thought it was proof of a job well done.

However, they were arrested later that same day.

Jeffrey Peyton will be sentenced on on March 3. As a result of a plea deal, it is expected he will receive 22 years in prison.