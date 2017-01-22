Conway returns to claim tax returns will come after audit

By Nikki Schwab, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Kellyanne Conway walked back from a statement she made yesterday, which sounded like a definitive no, that President Trump would not be releasing his tax returns.

Conway tweeted this morning that 'On taxes, answers (& repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS is under audit and will not release until that is completed,' she said, using the hashtag 'no news.'

But she did make news yesterday when she told ABC's George Stepanopoulos that the White House's response to a petition asking the president to release his tax returns was that it wasn't going to happen.

'The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns,' Conway said during an appearance on This Week. 'We litigated this all through the election. People don't care. They voted for him.'

As Trump was delivering his inaugural address Friday, WhiteHouse.Gov switched over from President Obama's administration's pages to those of President Trump.

The 'We the People' online petitioning system remained the same and a petition asking for the release of the tax returns almost immediately popped up, according to Yahoo News.

The petition asked the government to 'Immediately release Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance.'

The request almost immediately got the 100,000 signatures needed to trigger a response from the White House.

By Monday, the petition has attracted nearly 266,000 signatures.

Stephanopoulos pointed out that the petition had hit the necessary threshold and asked, 'So, what is the White House response?'

Conway didn't respond as she and Trump surrogates did during the campaign – by citing an ongoing audit and promising to release the returns once the audit concludes.

It sounded like she was giving a solid no.

'And let me make this very clear,' she said. 'Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like,' she argued.

She added that Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, with Trump announcing several days before taking office that he would be stepping away from his business and handing control over to his sons.

His daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also stepping away as her husband Jared Kushner received Justice Department approval to work in the Trump White House.

Conway said they did 'everything they need to do to step away from his business and be a full-time president.'

She then pivoted back to the tax question.

'But on this matter of tax returns, people keep a – they want to keep litigating what happened in the campaign. People want to know that they're going to get tax relief,' she suggested.