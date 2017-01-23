Internet troll says he's is 'glad' at cancer teen's death

By Richard Spillett for MailOnline

Published: 07:53 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 12:23 EST, 23 January 2017

A sick internet troll has sparked fury by posting that he is 'glad' a former Manchester City ballboy has died from cancer.

Elliot Fernandez, 19, from Denton, Greater Manchester, died over the weekend after he was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of soft tissue cancer last year.

But alongside hundreds of tributes to the brave teenager online, a Twitter user who appears to support rivals Manchester United, wrote: 'Glad he's dead blue scum.'

Police have been contacted over the offensive comments with calls for the account to be closed down by the social network.

Avid Manchester City fan Elliot Fernandez, pictured with the team's manager Pepe Guardiola, tragically died this weekend after a brave battle with cancer

But beneath a tweet announcing his death, an internet troll posted this sickening message

Elliot was a ballboy at Manchester City for nine years and placed the ball on the corner spot which led to the team's injury-time equaliser in the dramatic 2012 Premier League title-clinching win.

Last year, he met his idol Sergio Aguero and also boss Pep Guardiola who spoke to him about his days as a ball boy at Barcelona.

Scores of Twitter users have attacked the troll over the comments about Elliot's death.

Gilberdinho wrote: 'Why the hell would you wish for someone to die?'

CTWD tweeted: 'What has football rivalries got to do with cancer?'

Elliot had defied doctors prediction after he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer

His family received devastating news over Christmas that he had suffered a relapse

After Suffering a massive bleed on the brain following his first chemotherapy dose, Elliot had undergone emergency surgery which left him on life support and dialysis.

He defied doctors and learnt to eat and walk again, but over Christmas and New Year he ended up in hospital after suffering from a build-up of fluid on the brain.

The online hate centred on his association with Manchester City. Here he is pictured with City goalkeeper Joe Hart

With cancer on his liver and spine, and with no option for further chemotherapy, doctors told the family there was nothing more they could do.

But with a clinic in Germany willing to treat him, Ms Clarke Fernandez launched a fundraising appeal in a bid to give him the 'chance to realise all the dreams he has'.

In just five days, more than £30,000 was raised - following his death, his family have pledged that this cash will now be used to set up a trust fund in his name.

Announcing his death on a fundraising page set up to help cover the costs of treatment in Germany, his mother Beverley Clarke Fernandez said her heart is 'shattered'.

Her only child, who she had through IVF, Ms Clarke Fernandez posted on the donation site: 'With a heart shattered into a million pieces my very own true warrior passed away this morning.

'It was my own absolute privilege to be chosen as his mum he was my entire world and always will be.'