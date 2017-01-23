Home | News | Astonishing moment tourist slaps a monkey in the face
Eerie photos reveal interior of a disused slaughterhouse
Stargazers baffled by bright UFO in Russia

Astonishing moment tourist slaps a monkey in the face



  • 1 hour ago
  • 30
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • The thug approached the monkey sitting in Mandore Gardens in Jodhpur, India
  • Hit the animal hard in the face before running away as his friends laughed at him
  • An animal charity said: 'This video shows a sad and shocking case of cruelty'

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Published: 12:24 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 12:25 EST, 23 January 2017

This sickening footage shows a man offering food to a friendly monkey before slapping it hard in the face.

The thug reached out his hand towards the langur monkey, sitting in Mandore Gardens in Jodphur, India, then hit it and ran away.

His friends can be heard laughing in the background as the monkey falls backwards onto the floor. 

The thug reached out his hand towards the langur monkey, sitting in Mandore Gardens in Jodphur, India, then hit it and ran away  The thug reached out his hand towards the langur monkey, sitting in Mandore Gardens in Jodphur, India, then hit it and ran away 

The thug reached out his hand towards the langur monkey, sitting in Mandore Gardens in Jodphur, India, then hit it and ran away 

Mandore Gardens attracts thousands of tourists who come to see its memorials to Jodhpur's former rulers, known as dewals. 

Kieran Harkin, Head of International Animal Campaigns, Four Paws, told MailOnline: 'This video shows a sad and shocking case of cruelty. 

'The footage is both brutal and totally mindless. 

'Sadly cruelty like this still occurs but it is important to spread the message that this sort of behaviour is unacceptable and barbaric. 

Kieran Harkin, Head of International Animal Campaigns, Four Paws, told MailOnline: 'This video shows a sad and shocking case of cruelty, which is both brutal and totally mindless' Kieran Harkin, Head of International Animal Campaigns, Four Paws, told MailOnline: 'This video shows a sad and shocking case of cruelty, which is both brutal and totally mindless'

Kieran Harkin, Head of International Animal Campaigns, Four Paws, told MailOnline: 'This video shows a sad and shocking case of cruelty, which is both brutal and totally mindless'

He added: 'Sadly cruelty like this still occurs but it is important to spread the message that this sort of behaviour is unacceptable and barbaric' He added: 'Sadly cruelty like this still occurs but it is important to spread the message that this sort of behaviour is unacceptable and barbaric'

He added: 'Sadly cruelty like this still occurs but it is important to spread the message that this sort of behaviour is unacceptable and barbaric'

'We also urge online platforms such as YouTube to take responsibility for content posted on its pages to ensure animal abuse is never posted as a form of so-called entertainment.' 

The video was uploaded onto a YouTube comedy channel. 

Mr Harkin, whose charity raises awareness about animal cruelty, added: 'The fact that it is being presented as a funny piece of content is even more alarming.' 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Astonishing moment tourist slaps a monkey in the face
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

PIERS MORGAN: Madonna, Bomb threats dont Trump hate

PIERS MORGAN: Madonna, Bomb threats dont Trump hate

Brooklyn home owners paying $1000 a year to sit on\ stoops

Brooklyn home owners paying $1000 a year to sit on\ stoops

Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

Latest Nigeria News