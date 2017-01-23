Eerie photos reveal interior of a disused slaughterhouse

By James Wilkinson For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:27 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 12:26 EST, 23 January 2017

Many abandoned buildings have a ghostly air about them - but few are as unsettling as the rusted, abandoned and forgotten slaughterhouse seen in these eerie images.

Taken by LA photographer Jim Sullivan, the photographs show the remains of the machinery used to slaughter and process thousands of cows, from the death chute that funneled the animals into the killing floor to the rusted grates that were once slicked with blood.

There are even the desiccated remains of severed hooves lying amidst the silent and decaying machinery.

'The abandoned slaughterhouse is a nightmarish place,' Sullivan said.

He isn't wrong.

Abandoned: Eerie photos by LA photographer Jim Sullivan reveal the interior of this creepy, long-abandoned and crumbling slaughterhouse in rural Nebraska

Clocked off: A timecard clock by the entrance (left) is no longer functioning. Signs by the clock tell employees how to care for rashes or stitches. Levers, pipes and pneumatic pistons (right) all remain untouched by human hands

Grim discoveries: A slaughter chute can be seen in this room, down which cattle would be funneled to their deaths. A sign on the door to the right reads 'NOT AN EXIT'. Sullivan described the slaughterhouse as 'nightmarish'

Old bones: The animal carcasses had been removed when the abattoir was closed down, but a few sets of dessicated hooves remained on the killing floor

The decay is clear from the very entrance to the slaughterhouse, where a timeclock stands skeletal and forlorn. A sign above it reads, 'If it isn't safe, don't do it.'

'It seemed like a stressful place to work,' Sullivan, 36, said. 'A notice hung on the bulletin board next to the timeclock, reminding employees how to care for any rashes or stitches they might have.'

Inside, the bare concrete-and-brick walls are knitted with a lattice of pipes, cables, wires and heavier machinery, all covered with decades of dust, cobwebs and grime.

A long concrete ditch with a trap at one end is the last thing that the cows taken to the abattoir would have seen: The slaughter chute, guiding them to the killing floor.

In the room adjacent to the chute, a sign on a door reads, 'NOT AN EXIT.'

High above a number of rooms is a winding series of gears, pulleys and chains that would have hoisted the animals' carcasses around the building as they were broken down into steaks, chops and detritus.

And dotted around are grim reminders of how messy that work would have been: sinks operated by foot pedals; a grill sunken into the floor to allow blood to drain away.

Chilling: The grating in this floor would have drained away the blood of the slaughtered cows; the bodies would then have been carried off using tracks suspended from the ceiling

Rural decay: Grime, cobwebs and dust cover the complex systems of machinery that run around the building. These fans spun for the last time long, long ago

Rusted: This track once hoisted cow carcasses around the slaughterhouse as they were broken down. Now it lies as silent as the grave. Rust is slowly claiming all of the machinery in the building

Grisly: Pneumatic machinery can be seen all over the building, though for what grisly purpose it was used remains a mystery now that the factory is shut down

Messy: There are signs everywhere of how messy the business would be - such as this sink, which is operated by foot pedals to avoid having bloody hands touch faucets

Behind heavy metal doors lies the basement, where tangles of pipes - some having collapsed, bringing masonry down with them - hang over baths, basins and rusted machinery of unclear purpose.

'The old slaughterhouse was extremely dark in most places and the basement had a lot of standing water,' Sullivan said.

The photographer says he is inspired by the ruins of the buildings he discovers. 'Growing up in Wisconsin, I spent a lot of time hiking and would occasionally happen upon the ruins of old farms,' he said.

'I'd wonder about the people who lived there and why they ended up leaving. Since I moved to Southern California, home of countless ghost towns from the mining era, my love of abandoned places has grown into an obsession.

'Knowing that the old structures will eventually be destroyed by vandalism, the elements, or developers, I feel compelled to learn their stories and photograph them while they still stand.

'I'd read a lot about abandoned places in the American Midwest and wanted to see them for myself. I took a road trip from Los Angeles to Cleveland and stopped at countless places in between.'

Ominous: These massive metal doors lead down to the basement of the slaughterhouse, where water lies in deep black puddles in many areas

Mysterious: It's unclear what this machinery, found in the abattoir's basement, would have been used for, but it is now rusted and crumbling

Collapse: It would appear that a chunk of the wall next to this piece of basement machinery has collapsed, as has the piping from the ceiling above it

Peeling: The paint above this grimy, rusted bath is peeling. A black substance is also collecting on the dry, dusty floor beneath the large vat

Packaged: This is where the finished meat products would be rolled out on conveyor belts and weighed by stlaughterhouse staff before being packaged up and distributed