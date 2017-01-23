Heroic Italian pensioner, 91, is killed by falling branch

By Thomas Burrows for MailOnline

A 91-year-old Italian pensioner was killed by a falling tree branch after he jumped in front of it to save his 49-year-old Thai wife.

Giacomo Smedile, who was enjoying his retirement in Thailand, was walking along the sea front on Sunday evening when a 10ft long branch snapped from a tree in Pattaya, a city on the country's eastern Gulf coast.

Mr Smedile pushed his Thai wife out the way but was then struck on the head by the branch and killed instantly.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene and found his body in a pool of blood as his devastated wife desperately tried to revive him.

The 49-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, told police they had left their rented apartment for an evening stroll when they heard the sound of snapping branches.

She said: 'We were almost home when it happened. I turned around and he was lying dead on the floor.

'He was fit and healthy. He was still very active. I am shocked.'

A spokesman for the Sawang Boriboon Thammasatarn charity foundation said the tourist had been hit on the head and suffered severe bleeding.

He added: 'His female friend said that he had pushed her out of the way of the falling branches.

'He was struck on the head and pronounced dead at the scene.'

Apichai Klobpetch, chief of Pattaya Police Station, said workers who trim the tree branches along the popular sea front 'may have missed' the one that killed the 91-year-old.

He said: 'They look out for these branches. They might have not seen this one, or they might have overlooked it. It was windy, so it fell down.'

Police said the death was an accident but would offer compensation to Mr Smedile's family and had informed the Italian Embassy.

