Boy Meets World house available for $1.3million

The home used for the ABC show Boy Meets World is up for sale.

The detached property has had its original price slashed from $1.5million to $1.3million.

It was used for the exterior shots of the home of Cory Matthews, the main character of the show, and his family, including dad and mom Alan and Amy, brothers Eric and Joshua and his little sister Morgan.

Despite the fact the show was based in Cedar Heights, Philadelphia, the real house exists in Studio City, Los Angeles.

The house used for the exterior shots of Cory Matthews' home in Boy Meets World is up for sale

The from of the property hasn't changed at all since the show aired from 1993 to 2000

The ABC show was a hit and featured characters Cory Matthews (centre), Topanga Lawrence (left) and Shawn Hunter (top)

The Los Angeles property boasts a stunning backyard, filled with greenery and high hedges for privacy

It has hardwood floors in some rooms, including this large living room complete with shutters and a fireplace

A large kitchen has a large amount of storage space, tiled flooring and the cupboards have been painted in a tasteful shade of light blue

The interior is also completely different from the family's house in the show, as those scenes were filmed in a studio.

The 2,500 sq ft detached property was built in 1940 and boasts two bedrooms, a detached garage and driveway, spacious rooms and a gorgeous backyard.

It also has a basement which can be used as a wine cellar, sun room, hardwood flooring and large hedges, allowing any potential new owners to have complete privacy.

The utilities in the kitchen feature a dishwasher, oven, hob and leads out into the backyard

The rooms are spacious throughout the property and have tasteful features, such as the fireplace above

The floral wallpaper adds a vintage effect to the house, which was built in the 1940s

As a bonus, the house also comes with its own guest quarters, which are separate from the house and tucked behind the large garage.

The guest house features its own entrance, a kitchenette, bathroom upstairs and a loft-style bedroom.

The property is on the market with Rodeo Reality.

The bathroom above is one of two in the house and has lots of storage space under the sink

This loft room could be used as a spacious bedroom. The whole property is perfect for a family

The front of the house has appeared on many television screens over the years thanks to its part in the show

The show ran from 1993 to 2000 and documented the life of Cory Matthews as he navigated his way through middle school, high school, and latterly, college at the fictional Pennbrook University.

In the season finale, Cory, Topanga, Shawn, and Eric all head to New York City as Topanga has been offered a law internship.

A Disney Channel spinoff, called Girl Meets World, was premiered in 2014 and ended three days ago.

It chronicled the life of Topanga and Cory's daughter, Riley Matthews, and her best friend, Maya Hart, as they navigated their lives through school.

This room was previously used as a playroom for the family, as it had lots of light and an airy feel about it

Outside there is a guest house as well for visitors, which is located near the detached garage

The guest house is very sweet and features a small kitchenette and bathroom