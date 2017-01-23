Retiring border chief slams Trump's vow to build a wall

By Regina F. Graham For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:02 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 12:31 EST, 23 January 2017

Retiring commissioner of the CBP Gil Kerlikowske said on Friday that Trump's campaign promise is 'not going to work.'

In a final warning days before leaving office, the outgoing head of the Customs and Border Protection agency said that it's a waste of time and money for President Donald Trump to build a wall on the southern U.S. border.

Retiring commissioner of the CBP Gil Kerlikowske said on Friday that one of Trump's most consistent campaign promise is 'not going to work.'

'I think that anyone who's been familiar with the southwest border and the terrain...kind of recognizes that building a wall along the entire southwest border is probably not going to work,' 67-year-old Kerlikowske told ABC News.

During the campaign, the billionaire gave speeches in cities across the country where he repeatedly promised to his supporters 'we're going to build a wall'.

But according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released last week, only 37 per cent of Americans support having a wall built along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Kerlikowske cited how during the presidential campaign, Trump (above in September) repeatedly claimed 'we're going to build a wall' at a number of stops across the country

Kerlikowske said: ''I think that anyone who's been familiar with the southwest border and the terrain...kind of recognizes that building a wall along the entire southwest border is probably not going to work'. Pictured above is a fence along the border

Kerlikowske stated that Trump's supporters of the wall don't see the real problem when it comes to immigrants entering the country.

He explained that immigrants 'can come right up to our ports of entry. All our ports of entry of course are open. That's where we have our commerce.'

'People can come up to those ports of entry, as they are doing now, and turn themselves in and ask for whatever laws they feel will protect them,' he added

In relation to Trump claiming that he can build a wall 'very inexpensively', Kerlikowske, who first assumed office in 2014, said that it's not 'feasible.'

'[It's] not the smartest way to use taxpayer money on infrastructure,' Kerlikowske stated.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released last week, only 37 per cent of Americans support having a wall built along the U.S. border with Mexico. Above an agent surveys a car at the border

'When we look at the cost –– and we have about 600 miles of fencing now –– we look at the maintenance and the upkeep, we know how incredibly difficult it is.'

Kerlikowske cited the declining numbers of people coming across the border over the years during his tenure.

'Not many years ago we had 1.6 million people coming across the border,' he said.

Kerlikowske said that that number has decreased to 400,000, as he thanked the hard work of from the '21,000 border patrol agents and 24,000 Customs and Border Protection Officers.'

'But, if we say, 'you know, what is secure border?' I think definition is in the eye of beholder,' he said.

'Does it mean nobody get in ever? Does it mean 400,000 is too many, but 1.6 million compared to 1.6 million?'

'I think you have to put it into context,' he said. 'But it is a safer place today.'