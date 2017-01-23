Billy Bar collects data on snow for 40 years in Colorado

By Ann Schmidt For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:14 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 12:18 EST, 23 January 2017

There are 91 inches of snow on the ground; the most that Gothic, Colorado has seen all season.

The former silver mining town was abandoned in the early 1900s and remains almost empty during the winter months now, except for one brave soul: Billy Barr.

Or as he prefers to be known, billy barr.

Barr has been living alone in Gothic since the fall of 1973 when he escaped the crowded city life of Trenton, new Jersey.

That winter, he started recording weather and wildlife patterns because ‘it was something to do’.

Now, 43 years later, he’s still at it.

Billy Barr, pictured, is the only year-round resident in the former silver mining town of Gothic, Colorado. He moved there in the fall of 1973 after he graduated from Rutgers University

In a video by Day's Edge Productions, Billy says his life is a bit like this: ‘Picture this. It’s a snowy day. It’s dark and cold and you make a fire and you’re sitting by the fire and you’re reading with a cup of tea and it goes on for 9 months’

‘I never fit in very well. I was a very passive male and I didn’t fit into the male culture, especially back then… It was just really nice to not have social pressures, not have all the stimulus,’ he says.

‘I never was very hip, very cool. I mean, I had long hair and a beard and all that, but I never felt comfortable. It took a long time of living out here to become more comfortable.’

Now 66, Billy still has long hair and a beard, but now they’re snow-white.

He maintains a peppy yet self-deprecating sense of humor that comes from being comfortable and deeply honest about himself.

‘I’ve always been pretty good at living alone obviously,’ he laughs. ‘God, if I wasn’t it’d be really nuts living out here.’

Billy was always a bit shy and struggled with social pressures, so when he first came to the town to do research while he was a student, he never wanted to leave.

‘I got up in the morning and looked out this picture window at this mountain and it was like, this is a good place to be.’

It was the summer of 1972 and he had one semester left at Rutgers University. He went out to Gothic to do water chemistry research at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL), which has populated the otherwise abandoned town during the summers with 160 professors, researchers and students since its founding in 1928.

He became enamored so he stayed through the fall and into winter before heading back to New Jersey to finish his degree in environmental sciences. After graduating, he worked all summer to earn the money to move back to Gothic.

And he does not regret that decision.

‘I was in a really not very healthy mental state when I came out here.

‘I mean, think about it: how socially adept can you be if you can live alone for forty years? You must not have been very good at it in the first place.

‘I wasn’t. It’s not the same now, obviously. Over time things have changed a lot. But when I first got here, I just needed a break from things. I just needed to get away.’

Billy started recording weather and wildlife patterns during his first winter in Gothic. Today he has over 40 years worth of data

Billy created his own system of collecting data, marking the temperature, depth of the snow, wind, cloud cover and animal sightings outside his house- every day

Today, Billy still collects data twice a day, but now he has more technology to help him. Pictured is some of the equipment Billy uses to measure snow depth

One aspect of his character has ensured that he’s remained occupied during the long winter months when he spends so much time alone: Billy is a man of patterns and routines.

When he started recording weather patterns, he created his own information system, marking the temperature, depth of the snow, wind, cloud cover and animal sightings outside his house- every day.

‘It was also something I was really interested in. I mean, you learn how to cross streets in New York, I learn about weather out here. That sounds like what’s one got to do with the other but the weather controls everything I do pretty much in the winter time because it can be so powerful.’

His patterns aren’t confined to collecting weather data; they help him survive everyday life.

‘In order to live alone as much as I do you need to have a certain way of life… I needed routines to not go crazy being alone so much. And now that I have those routines mastered, I kind of need to keep them up,’ he says.

Billy wakes up at 3.30am, but stays in bed listening to the radio until 5am, when he analyzes some of his weather data on his computer. When it gets light, he goes outside to check the weather and clear the solar panels on his house.

Then he eats breakfast and skis the 30 minutes to the lab where he works at the near-deserted RMBL lab as an accountant.

In his early years, Billy took up a variety of jobs with the lab, helping as a research assistant, washing dishes, working in the library, doing the plumbing, electrical work and general maintenance. He was on a hot shot fire crew for five summers and worked for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center for 35 years.

But in 1980, the lab lost their accountant. Billy was the only one nearby to access the records and he was good at math, so he offered to do the job. He’s been doing it ever since.

When Billy first moved to Gothic, he lived in an 8x10ft mining shack, pictured left. He lived there for eight years until he built himself an actual house in 1980, pictured right. His house is powered by solar panels and even has a greenhouse and a movie room

When Billy gets home from work he does chores while there’s still daylight, checks the weather again and eats dinner, which consists of frozen or instant meals, pasta or a fresh salad from his greenhouse garden. Just no meat.

‘It’s just my own preference. I don’t care if other people [eat meat],’ he says.

After dinner he reads, knits himself mittens because he’s constantly wearing them out and he’s in bed by 10.30pm. But before he goes to sleep, he watches a movie in his movie room.

‘It’s the one thing I will not pass up,’ he says, confessing that he watches ‘mostly fluff’.

‘I really like Bollywood movies,’ he says. ‘I have a lot of movies, but I have no horror and no violence. I do have dramas and some action comedies - action movies that are more in the comedy vein - and a lot of old movies. I have a bunch of silent movies, movies from the 30s and 40s. Yeah, a lot.’

His two favorite movies are The Princess Bride from 1987 and Om Shanti Om from 2007.

His other love? Cricket.

Billy discovered the sport because it was always mentioned in his Bollywood movies but he didn’t know what they were talking about.

When he got internet, he started streaming matches and he fell in love with the sport. He says it’s based on honesty, requires strategy and it is cross-cultural. He founded the Gothic Cricket Club at the RMBL.

‘It got a way for me to socially interact with students outside of work so I’m not just an accountant person. And it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a good way to meet people.’

Billy loves cricket and even founded the Gothic Cricket Club that plays over the summers at the RMBL. He says: ‘It got a way for me to socially interact with students outside of work so I’m not just an accountant person. And it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a good way to meet people’

Billy is 66 and has a self-depricating sense of humor. 'I purposely liked sending you the picture of me wearing my shorts because I have such skinny legs and it's really funny,' he laughs. 'Isn't that funny though? I have no legs. It's like kind of walking on toothpicks'

Cricket also got Billy to travel. In the past six years he’s traveled around the US and the Caribbean to see cricket matches.

Before that, he would only travel to New Jersey to see his family.

‘[Living alone] gave me a break. It gave me a break from the pressures that I couldn’t deal with so that I could then deal with those kinds of pressures much better, because I’d go back to Jersey every year until my father died in ‘88. I would go and spend a month there.’

After Billy left New Jersey, he stayed close to his father, who loved the outdoors. Billy’s step-mother was a little confused by his choice to live in Gothic, but after she and Billy’s dad visited him early on, she came around.

‘In general they were fine with it. At first it seemed really strange and then they realized what it was. It was just my way of life.’

Billy still keeps in touch with his sister and one of his two step-sisters who visited him in Colorado two summers ago.

Billy had always struggled with social pressures but loved the outdoors. On his first morning in Gothic, he felt that he never wanted to leave. ‘I got up in the morning and looked out this picture window at this mountain and it was like, this is a good place to be’

Even though Billy left his family in New Jersey to move to Colorado, he still kept in touch with them. He visited his father every year in Trenton until his father passed away in 1988 and two summers ago, his sister and one of his step-sisters came to visit

His home, on the northern edge of Gothic, is about nine miles from the small ski town of Crested Butte and about 40 miles away from the nearest city, Gunnison.

Before winter starts he makes sure he has all the food he needs to get through the entire season, packed away in his freezer chest or his pantry including four boxes of apples that he uses to make apple sauce and apple juice.

Every two weeks Billy tries to go into town to get fresh fruit and vegetables that he can’t grow in his greenhouse, where he grows tomatoes, beets and leafy greens, even in winter. Sometimes he has to wait longer because of the weather.

When he speaks with DailyMail.com, it’s been 15 days since his last visit to Gunnison because of the snowstorm outside. He expects it will be another two or three days before he can get into town.

Before winter even starts, Billy is prepared with all the food he'll need for the entire season. He goes into town every two weeks so he can buy himself fresh fruit and vegetables that he can't grow in his greenhouse

In the winter many of the roads are closed, so Billy skis four miles to the nearest trailhead where a bus stops to take people into Crested Butte. From there, he catches another bus that will take him into Gunnison where he gets his supplies.

As he’s gotten older, that trek has become more difficult, so Billy uses light skis and boots and has downsized his pack to make sure he doesn’t carry too much.

‘I just try to keep the strain off my back and legs by limiting the weight,’ he says, something he worried about less when he was younger.

He also spends the night in his Gunnison house that he built seven years ago. He only spends about a dozen nights there during the winter, which he says sounds like a waste, but he’s just thinking about his future.

‘It’s for the long term. Because I’m not going to be able to be out here forever. And if I get sick or I get hurt, I want a place to go.’

But he also enjoys his nights in town because it gives him a break from all the snow he’s usually surrounded by.

‘It’s a nice break,’ he says. ‘People laugh about it because Gunnison is one of the coldest towns in the country. Way colder than us out here, but I’m like, ‘oh, I get away from winter.’

Billy hasn’t always lived in his house in Gothic. He moved into his proper home in 1980.

Pictured, Billy documented how his old shack, which he lives in for EIGHT YEARS, was buried over the course of a winter - 'which is really more funny than anything else because it just disappears in the snow,' he says

When he first came to town, he moved into an old mining shack with no electricity and no water. He only had a kerosene lamp and a battery-operated radio.

‘I lived in that shack for eight years. Now, literally once or twice a year I’ll have a dream and I’m living in there and I’ll wake up almost panicked because I’m like, Oh my god, I can’t do that anymore. But while I was there it was fine. It’s like living in a room and it was okay. I mean, it wasn’t easy, but it was okay.’

One of the things that helped keep him busy, besides chopping wood and cooking was recording the weather and wildlife data.

‘It was a time-filler, definitely, but also it was something I was interested in. It enabled me to relate very strongly to my surroundings,’ Billy says, something he struggled to do when he lived in New Jersey.

More than 40 years later, those recordings have propelled Billy into a kind of fame. Scientists are studying his data and using it to understand climate change.

‘A researcher at the (RMBL) lab wanted to look at it and then once he started looking at it scientifically, then all of a sudden, these decades worth of data were being used for more than my curiosity,’ Billy says in The Snow Guardian, a short film about his findings.

The Snow Guardian is a short chapter in a longer film about the decline of snow in the American west called End of Snow. The film, by Day’s End Productions, will be released next fall.

In The Snow Guardian, Billy says: ‘The trend I see is that we’re getting a permanent snow pack later and we get to bare ground sooner. We’ll have years where there was a lot of snow on the ground and then we lost snow sooner than years where we had a lot less snow because it’s a lot warmer now.

‘Not only is it a lot warmer, we’re getting a lot of dust blowing in. As soon as you get dust on the snow, it melts like that. You’re talking about the snow pack, the water supply for most of the southwest. I’m not real hopeful just because I don’t know how you reverse something like that.’

After years of collecting data, Billy has found that the snow packs more permanently later in the winter but it melts faster

His findings are not very encouraging. He says: 'I’m not real hopeful just because I don’t know how you reverse something like that’

Billy sees it as an advantage that he started collecting the data objectively without looking for anything in particular.

‘I had nothing to prove… It wasn’t like I wanted my data to fit any kind of a theory. I just had this data. I wasn’t doing anything with it at all.’

But now he plays around with some of his data, finding things like the 10 biggest storms in the past 40 years and posting it on his Gothic Weather website, which ‘became, if nothing else, entertaining for people around here who are very entertained by snow,’ he says.

‘The kind of stuff I’m doing [is] just gleaning through decades of weather records and [trying] to come up with information that people might find either enjoyable or helpful.’

Billy also uses the internet to keep in touch with people through Facebook and stay updated about what’s going on in the world. Though he is decidedly uninterested in learning how to use other forms of social media.

The thing Billy wants to be most clear is that being alone does not equate to being lonely.

‘Don’t confuse being alone with being lonely,’ he says. ‘I’m probably a lot less [lonely] than most people... I just wanted to clear that up because people’s first perception is, ‘oh you live alone’ the word l-o-n-e, you know, it’s easy to add an ‘ly’ to it and equate the two.’

It’s not that Billy doesn’t ever get lonely. He does, but it’s just not to the extent that people assume.

‘I’m okay with the way things are. I mean, if I wasn’t I would leave.’

‘I like living out here. I really do. The loneliness is like anybody else. You know, you live in the city and you could be a hell of a lot more lonely when you’re surrounded by people than being in a place like this. I mean, I relate to a very powerful but beautiful environment. And it doesn’t hurt to relate to that unless you do something dumb.’

And why does he prefer to leave his name in lower case letters?

‘It’s just what I started doing when I first got to Gothic and I just never stopped,’ he says. ‘It’s just the way I do it.'

Even though he spends most of the winter alone, Billy doesn't consider himself particularly lonely. He says: ‘I’m okay with the way things are. I mean, if I wasn’t I would leave’