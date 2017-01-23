Home | News | Alec Baldwin to return as SNL host next month
By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 12:30 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 12:30 EST, 23 January 2017

 Alec Baldwin missed this weekend's  'Saturday Night Live' but fans of his Donald Trump impression can rejoice - he's hosting the show on February 11.

 The February gig will also set a record - marking his 17th time as host.

 Fans who may have missed his Trump impersonation, but that made way for cast member Beck Bennett's shirtless portrayal of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In the NBC show's cold opening, mock-Putin addressed the audience as if to assure them that Trump's ascent is his, too. 

Alec Baldwin will return to host SNL on February 11
He's seen Friday getting coffee in Manhattan - but was not on the show this weekend

His absence made way for cast member Beck Bennett's shirtless portrayal of Russian leader Vladimir Putin

His absence made way for cast member Beck Bennett's shirtless portrayal of Russian leader Vladimir Putin His absence made way for cast member Beck Bennett's shirtless portrayal of Russian leader Vladimir Putin

His absence made way for cast member Beck Bennett's shirtless portrayal of Russian leader Vladimir Putin


